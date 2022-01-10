Trade Management Software Market Forecast Analysis 2021-2028: Report Provides Top Manufacturers, Business Growth, Share and Global Size with Regional Trends

The Trade Management Software Market research covers the current and historic market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players. Trade Management Software Market is segmented by region and further by countries, technology, type, end-user, leading key players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Trade Management Software Market will be able to aim a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. Report further now discusses; the various strategies to be adopted or being adopted by the business players across the globe at various levels in the value chain.

In terms of revenue, the global trade management software market was valued at US$ 825.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1,748.4 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

The trade management software market is broadly segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. The APAC region dominated the trade management software market in 2020. APAC consists of many developing countries witnessing high growth in their respective manufacturing sector; the region has become a global manufacturing hub. China, as well as other developing countries such as India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam, are attracting several businesses to relocate their low- to medium-skilled manufacturing facilities to neighboring countries, which have labors at a lower cost.

Amber Road, Inc.

Bamboo Rose LLC

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Integration Point, LLC

Livingston International

MIC

Trade Management Software Market – by Component

Solution

Services

Trade Management Software Market – by Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Trade Management Software Market – by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Small Enterprises

Trade Management Software Market – by End User

Retail & CG

Automotive

Logistics and Transportation

Others

Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises

Retail and Consumer Goods Automotive, Logistics and Transportation, Healthcare and Pharma, Government, Aerospace and Defense, Chemicals and Minerals, Manufacturing, and Others

The COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting many businesses globally. The continuous growth in the number of virus-infected patients compelled governments to put a bar on the transportation of humans and goods due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns. The lockdown imposition has led to the lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. The manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor & electronics, oil & gas, mining, aviation, and other industries have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities.

