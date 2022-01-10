Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market to hit US$ 4,151.8 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.9% CAGR: The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market growth, precise estimation of the Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

The global automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market was valued at US$ 2,417.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4,151.8 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028. The manufacturing industry in North America is continuously evolving and it remains the principal factor for driving prosperity, jobs, and innovation. With the increasing demand from customers for high-quality products and services, companies are constantly focusing on innovations to serve their customers in the best possible way. Supply chain management is one of the most important activities for companies to ensure the availability of their products to the end consumers.

The end-user industries of storage solutions in the US demand for efficient warehouses where they can store their products, and roll out the products into the market through various distribution channels as and when needed. With increasing popularity of IoT (Internet of Things), companies in the US are finding ways for installation of IoT with automated storage solutions, which would further result in time and cost savings for them. IoT integrated automated storage solutions enable remote monitoring, timely report status generation, quicker recovery in case of any errors, and more efficiency in daily operational activities. The retail industry in the region is one of the largest industries worldwide.

