Worldwide Web Application Firewall Market Report 2021, Market Overview, Trends and Forecast till 2028

A web application firewall functions by monitoring, filtering, and blocking traffic from an application. A regular firewall and the web application firewall are distinguished because a web application firewall can filter the information that is present on a web page and determine the content that poses a threat whereas the regular firewall act as a barrier between the servers and the safety gate. The advantages of a web application firewall include protection against automated temporary patches, zero-data exploits, and prevents leakage of data.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing importance of web applications and rising instances of web attacks, such as cyber theft, espionage, vandalism, and fraud are driving the growth of the web application firewall market. However, the high cost of web application firewall solution may restrain the growth of the web application firewall market. Furthermore, introduction of machine learning/AI-powered web application firewall and high penetration in SMEs are anticipated to create market opportunities for the web application firewall market during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this study include-

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Cloudflare, Inc.

Ergon Informatik AG

F5, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Imperva, Inc.

Penta Security Systems Inc.

Radware Ltd.

Impact of Covid-19 on Web Application Firewall Market

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market is covered throughout the report. The pandemic has a positive impact on the Web Application Firewall market. Many companies now operate their businesses on online platforms due to the lockdown conditions; more companies are adopting video as a service. Therefore, the demand for Web Application Firewall is increasing during COVID-19 and is also set to increase during the forecast period.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

To provide overview of the global Web Application Firewall market

To analyze and forecast the global Web Application Firewall market on the basis of components, category and applications

To provide market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Web Application Firewall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

To profiles key Web Application Firewall players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the Global Web Application Firewall Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Web Application Firewall Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Web Application Firewall Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Web Application Firewall Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

