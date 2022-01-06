Plant-based Foods Market Projected to Register CAGR to 2028

The Plant-based Foods report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Plant-based Foods Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Plant-based food refers to foods consisting of or wholly derived from plant-based ingredients such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, grains, and others. They do not contain any animal-based ingredients in them and are thus preferred by consumers adopting a vegetarian or vegan diet. The increasing lactose intolerance among the population worldwide leads to an increased demand for non-dairy products. It has increased the sales of plant-based milk and derivatives. Moreover, the growing consumer preference for a vegan and vegetarian diet drives the growth of the global plant-based food market.

Top Key Players:- Amy’s Kitchen, Clara Foods, Danone S.A., Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc., General Mills Inc., Keystone Natural Holdings, Nestle SA, Premier Foods PLC, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Tyson Foods, Inc.

The plant-based food market has witnessed significant growth due to rise in health consciousness among the consumers towards healthy eating habits. Moreover, increased number of consumers are switching to plant-based diets for many reasons, including protecting animals provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the plant-based food market. However, the poor sensory properties and allergies associated with certain plant protein sources is projected to hamper the overall growth of the plant-based food market in the forecast period.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Specialty Beverage Stabilizers, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global plant-based food market is segmented on the basis of type, category and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the global plant-based food market is divided into plant-based milk & derivatives, bakery & confectionery, sweet & savory snacks, plant-based beverages, and others. On the basis of category, the global plant-based food market is divided into organic and conventional. On the basis of distribution channel, the global plant-based food market is divided into hypermarkets and supermarket, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Plant-based Foods market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Plant-based Foods market in these regions.

