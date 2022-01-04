Automotive Steer-by-Wire Market Size And Growth Rate By 2028

The Automotive Steer-by-Wire Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Steer-by-Wire market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Automotive Steer-by-Wire market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive Steer-by-Wire market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Automotive Steer-by-Wire market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Automotive Steer-by-Wire companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:-

Eaton Corporation

Ficosa International S.A.

JTEKT Corporation

Kongsberg Gruppen

KYB Corporation

LORD Corporation

Nexteer Automotive

Robert Bosch GmbH

Thyssenkrupp AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

A steer-by-wire system is designed and developed to eliminate the physical contact between the wheels and the steering wheel of the vehicle by utilizing electrically controlled motors for changing the direction of the wheels and also for providing feedback to the driver. In the present scenario, the automakers are focusing on manufacturing vehicles by using various electronic systems for enhancing the performance of the vehicles. As steer-by-wire system is easily modifiable, different drivers can be able to adjust the system to accommodate their styles and which in turn will enhance handling.

