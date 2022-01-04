Uncategorized

PV Monitoring System Industry 2021: Global Analysis, Latest Trends and Benefits till 2028

The Photovoltaic (PV) monitoring system collects and analyzes number of parameters being measured in a PV plant to monitor and/or evaluate its performance. Rising growth in residential sector across world and increasing demand of PV system are creating profitable opportunities for the PV monitoring market in the forecast period.

Increasing emergence of smart cities and growing demand of PV system for residential application are driving the PV monitoring market. The high capital investments may restrain the growth of the PV monitoring market. Furthermore, increasing environmental awareness and technological evolution is anticipated to create market opportunities for the PV monitoring market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global PV monitoring market is segmented on the basis of offering and end-users. On the basis of offering the market is segmented into hardware and software. Based on application the market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale.

TOP COMPANIES

  1. First Solar
  2. Skytron energy
  3. ABB
  4. Energy Intelligence
  5. meteocontrol GmbH
  6. Solar-Log
  7. BaxEnergy
  8. SMA Solar
  9. Draker
  10. Enphase

