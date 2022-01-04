Noise Dosimeter Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Segmentation, Outlook 2022, Regions, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2028

The noise dosimeter market is expected to grow from US$ 673.74 million in 2021 to US$ 936.84 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing adoption of personal noise dosimeters is attributed to the demand for the market. For today’s industrial hygienist and health and safety professional, workplace noise measures are crucial. Many manufacturing sites in the industrialized world still have high levels of noise. North America prefers to use a personal device to determine a worker’s noise dose, while other nations use a mixture of hand-held sound level meters and a lesser number of personal noise dosimeters. For a busy professional who may have many additional risks to cope with in the office, the benefits of a personal noise dosimeter are numerous. To begin with, today’s noise dosimeters are modest, measuring around 3 inches by 2 inches and weighing only 3 or 4 ounces. Current noise dosimeters usually have a microphone incorporated into the instrument’s body and worn on the shoulder in the hearing zone near the ear. This has the extra benefit of being much smaller, making it less likely to get in the way while workers are moving around in restricted locations, and it eliminates one of the belt’s key flaws, the microphone wire connections.

Some recent dosimeters now have solid state microphones that use micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) approach to provide an incredibly robust construction that is almost user and aging proof on the instrument. The extended life of such MEMS microphones is an obvious benefit of this design, with some providers offering lifetime warranties for the microphone if the user has the instrument in use. This is a substantial economic benefit for the end user, as they will not have to replace the dosimeter every four or five years when returning it to be recalibrated each year. Thus, the rising technological advancements in noise dosimeters are leading to the rise in the adoption of personal noise dosimeter, thereby contributing to the growth of the noise dosimeter market across the globe.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Noise Dosimeter Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the noise dosimeter market across the globe. Supply chains have been slowed down and disrupted or stopped production in several European countries. In addition to hampered supply, a fall in demand hit the manufacturing part of the sector’s supply chains including hardware. Demand was further contracted by confinements of industries such as the automobile or the hospitality sector (due to their face-to-face Business-to-Consumer (B2C) character), implying lower demand for noise dosimeter.

Market Insights–

Noise Dosimeter Market

Increase in Industrial Noise Emissions

Noise-producing apparatus or equipment are typically replaced with quieter options in industrial noise management. For example, increasing the number of blades or their pitch while decreasing the rotational speed can minimize the noise from an air fan while maintaining the same air flow. Industrial noise can also be reduced by obstructing its passage, e.g., a noisy engine can be insulated. Providing workers with hearing protection gear is a common approach of noise reduction in business. These devices must have enough noise attenuation to protect against the expected exposures while also not interfering with human speech and warning signs in the workplace.

The evaluation of industrial noise differs significantly from that of transportation noise. Unlike transportation noise, which can be predicted using a collection of input datasets, there are no similar methodologies for industrial noise. The only approach to figure out how much an industrial source emits is to measure it. In a few circumstances, this is not possible, so international databases or prior analogous experience can be used to create an approximation. Thus, the rise in industrial noise emission and the acute need to control the same is influencing the adoption of noise dosimeters among various industries.

Device Placement-Based Insights

Based on device placement, the on-body noise dosimeter, free-field noise dosimeter, and in/near ear noise dosimeter. The on-body noise dosimeter segment held the largest market share in 2020.

