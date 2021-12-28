Industrial Floor Coating Market Outlook 2022: Big Things are Happening

Industrial floor coatings are used to extend the life of concrete floors in industrial facilities, warehouses, and logistic centers. These floor coatings are easy to install, seamless and easy to clean comes in a variety of colors, surface textures and with a matte and glossy finish. It can be applied to floors under most existing environmental conditions. There are different types of coatings with their mechanical properties such as hardness, durability, abrasion, impact and chemical resistance. It prevents the attack from a chemical such as those founds in oils, bleach, and cleaners. These floor coatings are designed to suit the specific condition of various industries including automotive, electronics, chemical, food and beverage and parking garages.

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Industrial Floor Coating Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Industrial Floor Coating market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

BASF (Germany),PPG Industries (United States),Sherwin-Williams (United States),DSM (Netherlands),Hankinson EPIC (United Kingdom),RPM International Inc. (United States),AkzoNobel (Netherlands),Nippon Paint Holdings Co. (Japan),Axalta Coating Systems (United States),Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. (Japan),Asian Paints Ltd. (India),Good Earth Minerals Pvt. Ltd. (India),Perma Construction Aids Pvt. Ltd. (India),Premium Coatings and Chemicals Pvt Ltd (India)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Automobile Industry, Food Industry, Power Plants, Heavy Electrical Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Hospitals, Others), Material Types (Concerte, Mortar, Cipy, Others), Coating Type (Water Borne, Solvent Free, Acrylic), Components Type (One Component, Two Components, Three Components, More Than Three Components), Resin Types (Epoxy, Polyurethane, PMMA (Acrylic), Others), Type of Services (Installation, Re-Installation)

Market Trends:

Recent Trends in Industrial Floor Coatings are Towards Seamless Flooring

Rising Trend Due To It Extends the Service Life of Any Unprotected Concrete Floor

Market Drivers:

Industrial Floor Coatings Provide a Safe, Long-Lasting Solution for Any Industrial Environment

Growing Demand from Various Industries Such as Automotive, Chemical, Healthcare, and Others Globally

Market Opportunities:

Adoption of Industrial Coating in Residential & Commercial Applications

Growing Industrial Construction Worldwide

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Industrial Floor Coating Market

Chapter 05 – Global Industrial Floor Coating Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Industrial Floor Coating Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Industrial Floor Coating Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Industrial Floor Coating Market

Chapter 09 – Global Industrial Floor Coating Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Industrial Floor Coating Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

