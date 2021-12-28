Hand and Power Tools Market May Set New Growth Story | Wera Tools, Bosch, Actuant

A power tool is the tool which is operated by an additional power source and mechanism other than the solely manual labor used with hand tools. The common types of power tools use electric motors. Internal combustion engines and compressed air are also commonly used for power tools. On the other hand tool is any tool that is powered by hand rather than a motor. Types of hand tools include wrenches, pliers, cutters, files, striking tools, struck or hammered tools, screwdrivers, vises, clamps, snips, saws, drills and knives.

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Hand and Power Tools Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Hand and Power Tools market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Apex Tool Group (United States),Channellock Inc. (United States),Klein Tools (United States),Wera Tools (Germany),Stanley Black & Decker (United States),Bosch GmbH (Germany),Snap-On (United States),Irwin Industrial Tools (United States),Chicago Pneumatic Tools (United States),Actuant Corporation (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Hand tool, Power tool), Application (Commercial, Residential), Tool Type (Cutting, Hammering, Gripping and Pinching, Striking and Driving), Distribution channel (Online, Offline)

Market Trends:

Increasing Usage of Power Tools

Market Drivers:

Increasing Usage of Hand and Power Tools in do it Yourself Activities

Rising Demand from Automotive, Maintenance, and Repair Sector

Market Opportunities:

Growing Usage of Hand and Power Tools in Industrial Applications

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

