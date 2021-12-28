Artificial Limbs Market Latest Review: Know More about Industry Gainers

Artificial Limbs also known as Prosthesis Devices are used to replace the missing body parts. These artificial devices were initially designed with the help of computer aided design software but recently they are also being manufactured with the help of 3D printing techniques. The costs for the artificial limbs depends on the body parts it is replacing. That may vary between 5000-50000 USD depending on the features that same prosthesis devise possess.

Otto Bock (Germany),Ossur (Iceland),Freedom Innovations (United States),Blatchford Group (United States),Steeper Group (United Kingdom),Roadrunnerfoot Engineering Srl (Italy),Trulife (Ireland),Hanger, Inc. (United States),Fillauer Companies, Inc. (United States),Orthotic & Prosthetic Centers (United States)

Market Trend:

Extensive Research and Developments in Artificial Limbs Development

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Market Drivers:

Increasing instances of Vascular or Diabetic Patients

Growing Geriatric as well as Handicapped Population across the Globe

Technological Enhancements in Artificial Limbs Manufacturing

Challenges:

Lack of Financial Viability and Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Countries

Opportunities:

Robotic Artificial Limbs

Increasing Awareness about Artificial Limbs in Emerging Economies

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Upper Artificial Limbs, Lower Artificial Limbs), Technology (Cosmetic Prosthetics, Cable Operated/ Body Powered, Electrically powered/ Myoelectric, Others), End User (Hospitals, Prosthetic Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

