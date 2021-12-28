Blowing Agents Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026

The blowing agents are used as additives in the polymeric foam industry. To lend some of the desired properties for the production process, the polymeric foam is used. The demand for the blowing agents is growing owing to the increase in the industrialization, which in turn has the requirement of more and more blowing agents. These agents are used to induce a specific cellular structure for the materials of foam. It helps to increase the thermal and acoustic abilities, reduction of density and improves the toughness of the original material.

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Blowing Agents Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Blowing Agents Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Arkema S.A. (France),The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.),Honeywell International Inc. (United States),Exxon Mobil Corporation (United States),E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (United States),Haltermann GmbH (Germany),Harp International Ltd. (United Kingdom),Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan) ,INEOS Group AG (Switzerland)

Market Trend:

Technological Advancements in Foam Blowing Agents

Market Drivers:

Rise in Use of Blowing Agents in Construction, Automotive and Appliances Industry

Challenges:

Phase Down of HFCs

Opportunities:

The rise in Demand for Environment-Friendly Blowing Agents

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC), Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC), Hydro Carbons (HC), Others), Application (Building and Construction, Automotive, Furniture, Apparel, Packaging, Appliances, Others), Foam (Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Phenolic, Polyolefin Foams), Basis of Chemistry (Physical Blowing Agents, Chemical Blowing Agents), Foaming Agent Process (Exothermic Chemical Foaming Agents, Endothermic Chemical Foaming Agents, Endo/Exothermic Blend Chemical Foaming Agents)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Blowing Agents Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Blowing Agents market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Blowing Agents Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Blowing Agents

Chapter 4: Presenting the Blowing Agents Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Blowing Agents market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Blowing Agents Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

