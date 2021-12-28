Automotive Chassis Market to Witness Notable Growth by 2026

Automotive Chassis is the main skeleton or structure of the automobile upon which the engines and other automotive parts are placed through and the whole body of the automobile is fabricated. These platforms are made and manufactured from Steel, Aluminium, Magnesium alloy and many other materials that comes under the metal group. The main focus of the manufactures has been shifted towards the non-metal material for producing high strength and lightweight chassis. Die casting and molding processes are enforced to produce precise parts that are used for the fastening of the chassis to the body parts of the automobile.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Continental (Germany),ZF (Germany),Magna (Canada),Aisin Seiki (Japan),Tower International (United States),Benteler (Germany),CIE Automotive (Spain),Schaeffler (Germany),F-Tech (Japan),KLT Auto (India)

Market Trend:

Adoption of Lightweight Solutions in order to Decrease CO2 Emissions

Cumulating Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles is Making a Trend in the Market

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Automotive Sector

Increase in Sales of Commercial Vehicles

Challenges:

High Installation Cost Associated with these Chassis

Opportunities:

Growth in Electric Vehicle Sales

Demand for Vehicles With Better Mileage

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Backbone Chassis, Ladder Chassis, Monocoque Chassis, Modular Chassis), Application (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Material Type (High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy, Mild Steel, Carbon Fiber Composite), Chassis System Type (Front Axel, Rear Axel, Corner Modules, Active Kinematics Control, Others), Manufacturing Process (Hydro-Forming, Stamping, Laser Cutting, Welding), Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

