Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Challenges, Growth Drivers and Applications Analysis Forecast 2027 | SGL Group, Toray Group, Barnet

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carbon Fibre Composite Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

SGL Group, Toray Group, Barnet, Hexcel, Toho Tenax, Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon

Market Segmentation by Product:

Thermoplastic Carbon Fibre Composite Materials

Thermosetting Carbon Fibre Composite Materials



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automobile

Aircraft

Sports

Aerospace and Military

Ship

Others



The Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market expansion?

What will be the global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Carbon Fibre Composite Materials market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Carbon Fibre Composite Materials

1.2 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Thermoplastic Carbon Fibre Composite Materials

1.2.3 Thermosetting Carbon Fibre Composite Materials

1.3 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automobile

1.3.3 Aircraft

1.3.4 Sports

1.3.5 Aerospace and Military

1.3.6 Ship

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production

3.4.1 North America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production

3.5.1 Europe Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production

3.6.1 China Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production

3.7.1 Japan Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 SGL Group

7.1.1 SGL Group Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.1.2 SGL Group Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.1.3 SGL Group Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 SGL Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 SGL Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Toray Group

7.2.1 Toray Group Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.2.2 Toray Group Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Toray Group Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Toray Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Toray Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Barnet

7.3.1 Barnet Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.3.2 Barnet Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Barnet Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Barnet Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Barnet Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Hexcel

7.4.1 Hexcel Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hexcel Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Hexcel Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Hexcel Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Hexcel Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Toho Tenax

7.5.1 Toho Tenax Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.5.2 Toho Tenax Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Toho Tenax Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Toho Tenax Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Toho Tenax Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

7.6.1 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Mitsubishi Rayon

7.7.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Developments/Updates

8 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Carbon Fibre Composite Materials

8.4 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Distributors List

9.3 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Industry Trends

10.2 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Growth Drivers

10.3 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Challenges

10.4 Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Carbon Fibre Composite Materials by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Carbon Fibre Composite Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Carbon Fibre Composite Materials

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Carbon Fibre Composite Materials by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Carbon Fibre Composite Materials by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Carbon Fibre Composite Materials by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Carbon Fibre Composite Materials by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Carbon Fibre Composite Materials by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Carbon Fibre Composite Materials by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Carbon Fibre Composite Materials by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Carbon Fibre Composite Materials by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

