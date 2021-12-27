Espresso Grinders Market Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2027 | Hario, KitchenAid, Mr. Coffee

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Espresso Grinders Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Espresso Grinders report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Espresso Grinders market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Espresso Grinders market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Espresso Grinders market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Espresso Grinders market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Espresso Grinders market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hario, KitchenAid, Mr. Coffee, BLACK+DECKER, Hamilton Beach, KRUPS, Gourmia, Quiseen, Bodum, Baratza, Cuisinart, Capresso, 3e Home, Epica, Philips, DeLonghi, Bear, SharkNinja

Market Segmentation by Product:

Manual Grinders

Electric Grinders



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial

Household



The Espresso Grinders Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Espresso Grinders market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Espresso Grinders market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Espresso Grinders Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Espresso Grinders

1.2 Espresso Grinders Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Espresso Grinders Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Manual Grinders

1.2.3 Electric Grinders

1.3 Espresso Grinders Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Espresso Grinders Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Household

1.4 Global Espresso Grinders Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Espresso Grinders Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Espresso Grinders Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Espresso Grinders Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Espresso Grinders Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Espresso Grinders Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Espresso Grinders Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Espresso Grinders Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Espresso Grinders Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Espresso Grinders Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Espresso Grinders Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Espresso Grinders Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Espresso Grinders Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Espresso Grinders Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Espresso Grinders Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Espresso Grinders Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Espresso Grinders Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Espresso Grinders Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Espresso Grinders Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Espresso Grinders Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Espresso Grinders Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Espresso Grinders Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Espresso Grinders Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Espresso Grinders Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Espresso Grinders Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Espresso Grinders Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Espresso Grinders Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Espresso Grinders Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Espresso Grinders Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Espresso Grinders Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Espresso Grinders Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Espresso Grinders Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Espresso Grinders Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Espresso Grinders Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Espresso Grinders Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Espresso Grinders Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Espresso Grinders Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Espresso Grinders Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Espresso Grinders Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Hario

6.1.1 Hario Corporation Information

6.1.2 Hario Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Hario Espresso Grinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Hario Espresso Grinders Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Hario Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 KitchenAid

6.2.1 KitchenAid Corporation Information

6.2.2 KitchenAid Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 KitchenAid Espresso Grinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 KitchenAid Espresso Grinders Product Portfolio

6.2.5 KitchenAid Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Mr. Coffee

6.3.1 Mr. Coffee Corporation Information

6.3.2 Mr. Coffee Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Mr. Coffee Espresso Grinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Mr. Coffee Espresso Grinders Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Mr. Coffee Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 BLACK+DECKER

6.4.1 BLACK+DECKER Corporation Information

6.4.2 BLACK+DECKER Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 BLACK+DECKER Espresso Grinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 BLACK+DECKER Espresso Grinders Product Portfolio

6.4.5 BLACK+DECKER Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Hamilton Beach

6.5.1 Hamilton Beach Corporation Information

6.5.2 Hamilton Beach Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Hamilton Beach Espresso Grinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Hamilton Beach Espresso Grinders Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Hamilton Beach Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 KRUPS

6.6.1 KRUPS Corporation Information

6.6.2 KRUPS Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 KRUPS Espresso Grinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 KRUPS Espresso Grinders Product Portfolio

6.6.5 KRUPS Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Gourmia

6.6.1 Gourmia Corporation Information

6.6.2 Gourmia Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Gourmia Espresso Grinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Gourmia Espresso Grinders Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Gourmia Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Quiseen

6.8.1 Quiseen Corporation Information

6.8.2 Quiseen Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Quiseen Espresso Grinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Quiseen Espresso Grinders Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Quiseen Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Bodum

6.9.1 Bodum Corporation Information

6.9.2 Bodum Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Bodum Espresso Grinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Bodum Espresso Grinders Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Bodum Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Baratza

6.10.1 Baratza Corporation Information

6.10.2 Baratza Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Baratza Espresso Grinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Baratza Espresso Grinders Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Baratza Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Cuisinart

6.11.1 Cuisinart Corporation Information

6.11.2 Cuisinart Espresso Grinders Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Cuisinart Espresso Grinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Cuisinart Espresso Grinders Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Cuisinart Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Capresso

6.12.1 Capresso Corporation Information

6.12.2 Capresso Espresso Grinders Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Capresso Espresso Grinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Capresso Espresso Grinders Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Capresso Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 3e Home

6.13.1 3e Home Corporation Information

6.13.2 3e Home Espresso Grinders Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 3e Home Espresso Grinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 3e Home Espresso Grinders Product Portfolio

6.13.5 3e Home Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Epica

6.14.1 Epica Corporation Information

6.14.2 Epica Espresso Grinders Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Epica Espresso Grinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Epica Espresso Grinders Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Epica Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Philips

6.15.1 Philips Corporation Information

6.15.2 Philips Espresso Grinders Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Philips Espresso Grinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Philips Espresso Grinders Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Philips Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 DeLonghi

6.16.1 DeLonghi Corporation Information

6.16.2 DeLonghi Espresso Grinders Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 DeLonghi Espresso Grinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 DeLonghi Espresso Grinders Product Portfolio

6.16.5 DeLonghi Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Bear

6.17.1 Bear Corporation Information

6.17.2 Bear Espresso Grinders Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Bear Espresso Grinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Bear Espresso Grinders Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Bear Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 SharkNinja

6.18.1 SharkNinja Corporation Information

6.18.2 SharkNinja Espresso Grinders Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 SharkNinja Espresso Grinders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 SharkNinja Espresso Grinders Product Portfolio

6.18.5 SharkNinja Recent Developments/Updates

7 Espresso Grinders Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Espresso Grinders Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Espresso Grinders

7.4 Espresso Grinders Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Espresso Grinders Distributors List

8.3 Espresso Grinders Customers

9 Espresso Grinders Market Dynamics

9.1 Espresso Grinders Industry Trends

9.2 Espresso Grinders Growth Drivers

9.3 Espresso Grinders Market Challenges

9.4 Espresso Grinders Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Espresso Grinders Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Espresso Grinders by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Espresso Grinders by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Espresso Grinders Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Espresso Grinders by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Espresso Grinders by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Espresso Grinders Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Espresso Grinders by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Espresso Grinders by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”