Connected Motorcycle Market Unidentified Segments – The Biggest Opportunity Of 2022

The connected motorcycle is an innovation introduced in motorcycles to offer smart and intelligent motorcycle mobility. Connected motorcycles are installed with IoT devices enabling continuous internet availability in motorcycles and data sharing. The connected motorcycle market is expected to grow in the future due to a consumer shift towards premium motorcycles, and an increasing focus on superior performance and real-time diagnostics. Connected motorcycles help the rider to monitor four major areas of the bike such as ride data sharing, charging, bike status & alerts, and system upgrades & updates.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Panasonic Corporation (Japan),Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),BMW Motorrad (Germany),Starcom Systems (United Kingdom),Vodafone (United Kingdom),Autotalks (Israel),Continental AG (Germany),KPIT (India),TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Sport, Tour, Roadster, Heritage, Adventure, Others), Network (Cellular V2X, Dedicated Short Range Communication), Propulsion (Electric Engine, Internal Combustion Engine), Service (Driver Assistance, Infotainment, Safety, Vehicle Management & Telematics, Insurance), Connectivity Solution (Integrated, Embedded, Tethered), Calling Service (Emergency Call (eCall), Breakdown Call (bCall), Information Call (iCall))), End User (Private, Commercial), Communication (Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I))

Market Trends:

Incorporation of 5G Connectivity to Power Connected Mobility

Market Drivers:

Growing Consumer Demand for Safety and Driver-Assistance Features in Motorcycle

Rising Connectivity Solutions in Vehicles

Market Opportunities:

Increasing R&D Activities of Market Players

Rising Government Initiatives towards the Development of Smart Cities and Intelligent Transport System

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

