Carbon Disulfide Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Leading Players: Akzonobel, Arkema, Univar

Carbon disulfide (CS2), also termed as carbon bisulfide, is a colorless, highly volatile, toxic, and flammable liquid chemical compound. The large amounts of carbon disulfides are used in the manufacture of cellophane, viscose rayon, and carbon tetrachloride. The smaller quantities are employed in solvent extraction processes or converted into other chemical products. Principally accelerators of the vulcanization of rubber or agents used in flotation processes for concentrating ores. The use of carbon disulfide (CS2) in making rayon and cellophane depends upon its reaction with caustic soda and cellulose to form colloidal solutions of cellulose xanthate, which may be extruded into a dilute solution of sulfuric acid, which coagulates the fibers or cellulose films and sets free the carbon disulfide. Carbon disulfide is denser than water and only a little soluble in it. It has an ether-like odor, however, commercial samples are typically contaminated with foul-smelling impurities.etc.):

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Phosphorus Solvent, Sulfur Solvent, Selenium Solvent, Bromine Solvent), Application (Rubber, Rayon, Fibre, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, Food, Others)

Market Trends:

The Use of Carbon Disulfide In The Production Of Viscose Rayon

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand For Cellulose And Cellulosic Fibers From Various Industries

The Use Of Carbon Disulfide In The Manufacture Of Mining Chemicals

Growing Demand For Rayon And Other Cellulosic Fibers From Textile And Fabric Industry

Increasing Demand For Fertilizers In Developing Countries

Growing Demand For Cellophane From The Packaging Industry

Market Opportunities:

Emerging Demand From Economies

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

