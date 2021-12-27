Healthcare Business Intelligence Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Tellius, Enigma, Cloudera

The latest study released on the global ‘Healthcare Business Intelligence’ market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The ‘Healthcare Business Intelligence’ market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Vendor Landscape

Microsoft (United States),IBM (United States),SAP SE (Germany),Oracle (United States),Cloudera (United States),Enigma (United States),Tellius (United States),H2O.ai (United States),Tableau Software (United States),Micro Strategy Incorporated (United States)

Get free access to Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs and Figures @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/19588-global-healthcare-business-intelligence-market

Healthcare organizations are implementing healthcare business intelligence solutions to improve efficiency and patient care. Business intelligence software industry allowing unique recommendation, personalization, and helps to reduce operational costs, improve quality of patient care, identify patterns. Healthcare data analytics helps healthcare organizations an easy way to prepare, analyze & visualize big and disparate data. A study revealed that the healthcare business intelligence platform market will be expected to reach USD~3.9 billion by FY 2023. Rapid digital transformation and continuous change in regulatory is the highest driving factor behind the growing requirement of business intelligence in the healthcare sector. As with the rising issue of COVID-19, artificial intelligence is on the top, because it has the potential to save lives, money, and resources altogether. There is huge no. of investments that are injected into AI across the globe. For instance, General Electric allocate almost half of its R&D budget in digital and artificial intelligence. Apart from these AI-powered applications also helping people to screen themselves for novel coronavirus, and reduce the pressure on healthcare institutions.

In Sep 2019, Digital Intelligence Systems announced the acquisition of ALTEK Information technology. Through this acquisition, Digital Intelligence Systems is able to expand its footprint and its expertise across the healthcare space in Washington DC and other metro areas in Chicago.

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Healthcare Business Intelligence Market various segments and emerging territory.

Influencing Market Trend

Artificial Intelligence Based Business Intelligence Applications

Machine Learning-Based Analytics Could Enable Hospitals

Market Drivers

Rise in usage of EHRs across hospitals and clinics along with the growing requirement to build up patient data is driving the healthcare business intelligence market. Along with rising concern towards the improvement of patient safety and management at lower costs. And simultaneously the companies are focusing on enhancing revenue by monitoring cash flow to the remaining compliant.

Opportunities:

Rapid growth in the healthcare analytics market, as the healthcare analytics market will triple in the coming five years, will be estimated to reach USD ~50.5 billion by FY2024. The four major segments including financial analytics, administrative and ope

Challenges:

Archaic regulatory infrastructure is a key regulatory issue which is becoming a barrier in the acceptance of AI in the healthcare industry



Analysis by Type (Predictive Analytics, Centralization of Electronic Health Records, Personal Health Apps and Devices, The Social Media Wave), Application (Predicting Patient Needs, Reporting Efficiency, Improving Response Rates, Mining Data to Treat Diseases, Identifying At-Risk Patients), Technology (Big Data, Artificial Intelligence), Deployment (On-Premises Model, Cloud – Based Model, Hybrid Model), Compoment (Platforms, Software, Services)

Have Any Questions Regarding Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Report, Ask Our [email protected] https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/19588-global-healthcare-business-intelligence-market

The regional analysis of Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2027.

In Apr 2020, as artificial intelligence tools are becoming one of the powerful tools to fight with COVID-19. Regarding this, Partners HealthCare is turning towards AI to handle COVID-19 issues. Under this many governments and hospital systems across the globe are using AI-driven sensors to support triage in sophisticated ways. Additionally, in Oct 2019, Novartis and Microsoft announced a collaboration. Through this collaboration Novartis able to take benefit Microsoft’s AI and Data Science platform, and this will accelerate the discovery and development of transformative medicines for patients across the globe.

Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Read Executive Summary and Detailed Index of full Research Study @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/19588-global-healthcare-business-intelligence-market

Highlights of the Report

• The future prospects of the global Healthcare Business Intelligence market during the forecast period 2021-2027 are given in the report.

• The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

• The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

• The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

• The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Healthcare Business Intelligence market.



Contact US:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport