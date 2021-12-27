Heparin Sodium Market to Show Strong Growth | Leading players Pfizer, Bioiberica, Baxter, Aspen

The sodium salt of sulfated glycosaminoglycans is Heparin sodium and exist as a mixture of heterogeneous molecules different in molecular weights that retains a combination of activities against various factors of the blood clotting cascade. It is present in mammalian tissues & is typically obtained from the intestinal mucosa or other suitable tissues of domestic mammals used for food. It is an anticoagulant (blood thinner), prevents the formation of blood clots. It is used to treat as well as prevent blood clots in the veins, arteries, or lung, as well. Also, it is also before surgery to decrease the risk of blood clots. It comprised of polymers of alternating derivatives of & D-glucosamido (O-sulfated, N-sulfated, or N-acetylated) & O-sulfated uronic acid (L-iduronic acid or β-D-glucuronic acid). Growing incidences of thrombosis is likely to impel the global Heparin sodium market growth during the forecasted period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Pfizer Inc. (United States),Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (China),Nanjing King-friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China),Bioiberica S.A.U. (Spain),OPOCRIN SPA (Italy),Yantai Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (China),Baxter International Inc. (United States),Aspen Holdings (The Netherlands),Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC (United States),Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Unfractionated Heparin, Low Molecular Weight Heparin, Modified Heparin, Heparinoids), Application (Venous Thromboembolism, Complications of Pregnancy, Cardioversion of Atrial Fibrillation/Flutter, Others)

Market Drivers:

Growing incidences of thrombosis

Increasing government funding to healthcare facilities improvement

Increasing awareness about the availability of such treatment options among the patient population

Market Opportunities:

Growing medical needs in emerging economies



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

