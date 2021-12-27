Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market May Set New Growth Story | Merichem, Schlumberger, Arkema, Hexion

Natural gas or crude containing hydrogen sulfide (H2S) is commonly referred to as sour gas and/or sour crude. Hydrogen sulfide is soluble in both water and hydrocarbon. It causes major issues related to safety, environment & regulatory, and operational issues. A maximum of eight hours of exposure to concentrations greater than 100 ppm H2S will cause hemorrhage and death. Hydrogen sulfide scavengers offer a cost-effective alternative for corrosion in the traditional sweetening process due to this it is being widely adopted in oil & gas industries. The chemical products are applied in columns or sprayed directly into gas pipelines. According to a source, over 1 billion barrels of proven crude oil reserves are currently available on a global scale. The increase in crude oil production will rise the use of hydrogen sulfide scavengers in the oil & gas sector. Hence will help in driving the market size.

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

SUEZ (France),Nalco Water (United States),ChemTreat, Inc (United States),Chemical Products Industries, Inc. (United States),Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd (India),Merichem Company (United States),Schlumberger Limited (United States),Arkema S.A. (France),Halliburton Company (United States),Baker Hughes Company (United States),Stepan Company(United States),NuGeneration Technologies (United States),Hexion Inc. (United States),Lonza Group (Switzerland)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Regenerative {Monoethanolamine (MEA), Diethanolamine (DEA), N-methyldiethanolamine (MDEA), Diisopropylamine, Diglycolamine (DGA)}, Non-Regenerative {Solid Scavengers, Oxidizing Chemicals, Aldehydes, Metal Carboxylates, Chelates}), Application (Oil & Gas {Upstream, Downstream, Midstream}, Water Treatment, Waste Management, Others), Phase (Gas Phase, Oil Phase, Water Phase, Multiphase), Dosage Rate (Upto 500 Liter/Day, 500-1000 Liter/Day, Above 1000 Liter/Day), Product (Metal-based Scavengers, Oil-Soluble Scavengers, Water-Soluble Scavengers, Others)

Market Trends:

Demand For Efficient Process Treatment Chemicals and Customized Engineering Solution

Market Drivers:

High Consumption Of Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers In Oil & Gas Industry

Cost-Effective Alternative For Corrosion In Traditional Sweetening Process

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Need For Removal Of H2S Gas In End Use Applications

Rising Focus On Regenerative Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market

Chapter 05 – Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market

Chapter 09 – Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

