Automotive Financing Market is Booming Worldwide with HDFC, Bank of America, Daimler

Vendor Landscape

Ally Financial (United States),Daimler AG (Germany),Ford Motor Credit (United States),Toyota Financial Services (Japan),Volkswagen Financial Services (Germany),Bank of America (United States),Hitachi Capital Asia-Pacific (Singapore),HDFC (India),Nissan’s automotive finance (United States),Honda Financial Services (Japan),Banque PSA Finance (France)

Automotive Financing is also known as auto finance which provides the various range of financial products that allow customer to buy or lease a vehicle with many arrangements other than outright payment. The provision of auto finance, usually by a bank or various kind of financial institution and it is widely used both by members of the public and businesses.

In January 2018, Nissan’s automotive finance arm announced collaboration with AutoGravity, the automotive shopping and financing platform.

Influencing Market Trend

Rise in the demand for EVs

Increasing digital financial transactions across the globe

Top players are focusing on flexible and customized financing solutions

Market Drivers

Rise in Cab Service financing

Increasing numbers of passenger cars in emerging economies

Increased penetration in used cars and leasing

Huge Investment in Promotion of operational leasing

Opportunities:

Top players are focusing on flexible and customized financing solutions

Digitalization will have a significant impact on the automotive financing

business in emerging countries

Consumer inclination towards the surging investments in autonomous vehicles

Challenges:

Increase in ride-sharing services

Credit underwriting standards are stringent



Analysis by Type (Two year, Three Year, Four year, Five year, Other), Application (Passenger Use, Commercial Use, Government Use, Others), Service Providers (Banking Institutions, Non-banking Financial Companies), Vehicle Type (Used Vehicle, New Vehicle)

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Financing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2027.

Under the final rule, the CFPB will directly regulate â€œlarger participantsâ€ of the automobile financing market to ensure their compliance with federal consumer financial laws, including the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, the Truth in Lending Act, the C

