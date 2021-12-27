Behavioral Mental Health Software Market to Witness Massive Growth by Epic Systems, Netsmart Technologies, Core Solutions

The latest study released on the global ‘Behavioral Mental Health Software –’ market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The ‘Behavioral Mental Health Software –’ market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Vendor Landscape

Cerner Corporation (United States),Qualifacts Systems Inc. (United States),MindLinc (United States),Core Solutions Inc. (United States),Netsmart Technologies Inc. (United States),Epic Systems Corporation (United States),Credible Behavioral Health Inc. (United States),Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC (United States)

According to the World Health Organization, Mental health is defined as a state of well-being in which every individual realizes his or her own potential, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to her or his community. Over 800 000 people die due to suicide every year and suicide is the second leading cause of death in 15-29-year-olds. Further, Mental health software is used by psychologists that enable behavioral health professionals to choose the best treatment plan for a person suffering from stress, anxiety, depression, addiction, etc., based on clinical evidence and patient records. This software also allows users to schedule online appointments and facilitate medical bill payment via mobile devices such as laptops and smartphones. Increasing significance on subscription models and increasing demand for behavioral health software in developing markets are driving the Global behavioral Mental Health Software market

In Jan 2019, Discovery Behavioral Health announced today an exclusive agreement with KipuHealth to provide electronic medical records (EMR) software to its more than 60 centers for addiction and behavioral health treatment, located nationwide.

Influencing Market Trend

Increasing Government Initiative to Increase Awareness and Adopt Mental Health Software

Real-Time Monitoring System Owing to Simplification of Communication Patients and Care Providers

Installation of EHR systems by Healthcare Practitioners

Market Drivers

Growing Incidence of Mental Disorders

Increasing Per Capita Healthcare Spendings

The Proliferation of Wearable and Mobile Devices

Increased Depression and Stress Enhanced the Requirement of the Behavioral/Mental Health Management Softwares

Opportunities:

Wide Scope for Improvement in Care Delivery of Behavioral Health Care

The Focus of Clinicians on Providing Quality Care to Patients

Challenges:

Low Awareness Regarding Benefits of Mental Healthcare Softwares



Analysis by Type (Software, Support Services, Integrated Software, Standalone Software), End users (Hospitals, Private Practices, Patients, Providers (Hospital Clinics & Community Centers), Payers), Delivery Model (Subscription, Ownership), Financially (Clinical (EHRs, Clinical Decision Support, Care Plans, E-prescribing, Telehealth), Administrative (Patient/Client Scheduling, Document, Management, Case Management, Workforce Management, Business Intelligence), Financials (Revenue Cycle Management, Managed Care, General Ledger, Payroll))

The regional analysis of Global Behavioral Mental Health Software – Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2027.

In April 2019, OPEN MINDS and Credible Behavioral Health Software announce the launch of a new online community, the EHR Best Practices Community. The EHR Best Practices Community, at https://ehrbestpractices.org/, is a free platform for health and human service organization executives to share best practices on selecting, implementing, and optimizing the performance of patients electronic health recording (EHR) technology.

Read Executive Summary and Detailed Index of full Research Study

