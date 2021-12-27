Engineering Software Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Accenture, ANSYS, IBM
The latest study released on the global ‘Engineering Software’ market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The ‘Engineering Software’ market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Vendor Landscape
Autodesk, Inc. (United States),Bentley Systems Incorporated (United States),SAP SE (Germany),Dassault Systemes (France),IBM (United States),Siemens Industry Software Inc. (United States),ANSYS, Inc. (United States),Accenture plc (Ireland)
Engineering software automates the process and operations involve in engineering be it for learning or actual engineering and designing work. The engineering software consists of CAD software, CAE software, CAM software, AEC software, and EDA software. It provides scalable, secure, and ease of deploying the services in less time, ensuring quality, performance, and keeping pace with technological advancement.
On 10th March 2020, Accenture has agreed to acquire ESR Labs, a Munich-based company that develops embedded software for leading German car brands and suppliers. The acquisition will expand Accenture’s capabilities to help its automotive clients drive greater value from the software. Embedded software is the code running on the electronic units that control a vehicle’s functions. Writing it requires a scarce set of experience and skills that the more than 130 software engineers and software architects from ESR Labs will bring to Accenture.
Influencing Market Trend
- Increasing Use of CAD Engineering Software
- The Introduction of Software for Every Branch of Engineering with Artificial Intelligence for Better Learning and Working Experience
Market Drivers
- Demand for Automation in Various Types of Enineering Operations
- Need for Keeping Pace with Technological Advancements
Opportunities:
- Rising Demand for Engineering Software From Engineering Students Around the World for Practical Knowledge and Enhanced Learning
Challenges:
- Troubleshooting and Diagnostics Related Issues with Engineering Software
Analysis by Type (Computer-Aided Designing (CAD) Software, Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Software, Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Software, Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software, Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software), Application (Design Automation, Plant Design, Product Design & Testing, Drafting & 3D Modeling, Others), Engineering (Civil Engineering, Structural Engineering, Transportation Engineering, Others), Deployment (Cloud-based, Web-based), End User (Engineering Companies {Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Others}, Engineering Professionals, Engineering Students, Others)
The regional analysis of Global Engineering Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2027.
Highlights of the Report
• The future prospects of the global Engineering Software market during the forecast period 2021-2027 are given in the report.
• The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.
• The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.
• The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.
• The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Engineering Software market.
