Engineering Software Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Accenture, ANSYS, IBM

Vendor Landscape

Autodesk, Inc. (United States),Bentley Systems Incorporated (United States),SAP SE (Germany),Dassault Systemes (France),IBM (United States),Siemens Industry Software Inc. (United States),ANSYS, Inc. (United States),Accenture plc (Ireland)

Engineering software automates the process and operations involve in engineering be it for learning or actual engineering and designing work. The engineering software consists of CAD software, CAE software, CAM software, AEC software, and EDA software. It provides scalable, secure, and ease of deploying the services in less time, ensuring quality, performance, and keeping pace with technological advancement.

On 10th March 2020, Accenture has agreed to acquire ESR Labs, a Munich-based company that develops embedded software for leading German car brands and suppliers. The acquisition will expand Accenture’s capabilities to help its automotive clients drive greater value from the software. Embedded software is the code running on the electronic units that control a vehicle’s functions. Writing it requires a scarce set of experience and skills that the more than 130 software engineers and software architects from ESR Labs will bring to Accenture.

Influencing Market Trend

Increasing Use of CAD Engineering Software

The Introduction of Software for Every Branch of Engineering with Artificial Intelligence for Better Learning and Working Experience

Market Drivers

Demand for Automation in Various Types of Enineering Operations

Need for Keeping Pace with Technological Advancements

Opportunities:

Rising Demand for Engineering Software From Engineering Students Around the World for Practical Knowledge and Enhanced Learning

Challenges:

Troubleshooting and Diagnostics Related Issues with Engineering Software



Analysis by Type (Computer-Aided Designing (CAD) Software, Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Software, Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Software, Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Software, Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software), Application (Design Automation, Plant Design, Product Design & Testing, Drafting & 3D Modeling, Others), Engineering (Civil Engineering, Structural Engineering, Transportation Engineering, Others), Deployment (Cloud-based, Web-based), End User (Engineering Companies {Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Others}, Engineering Professionals, Engineering Students, Others)

The regional analysis of Global Engineering Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2027.

