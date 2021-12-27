Linux Operating System Market May Set New Growth Story | Gentoo, Cloud linux, Debian

The latest study released on the global ‘Linux Operating System’ market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The ‘Linux Operating System’ market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Linux is an open source operating systems. It consists of a graphical interface, and other types of software such as word processing software. Linux is same as other operating systems including windows, OS X, or IOS. However, the code is available to public for editing and contributing for the individual with appropriate skills. The users of Linux can also choose the core components such as graphics and other components. Hence, this operating system is customization. It can be run on any devices such as android phones, chrome books, cameras, wearable and many more.

On 17th April 2018, Microsoft has launched Azure sphere which contains linux karnel. It is a software and hardware stack which is designed to secure edge devices.

Influencing Market Trend

Technological Advancements is Boosting the Market

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Open Source Operating Systems

Requirement of Increased Security than Windows

Opportunities:

Rising Usage of Graphical User Interface

Increasing Usage of Smart Devices Such as Wearable, Mobile Phones, and Laptops

Challenges:

Technological Issues Related to Linux



Analysis by Type (User mode, Kernel mode), End users (Individual, Enterprise), Deployment (Cloud, On premise), Devices (Smartphones, Desktops, Laptops, Wearable)

The regional analysis of Global Linux Operating System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2027.

On 11th June 2019, IBM has completed the acquisition of Red Hat. This acquisition will help the company to offer next generation hybrid multi cloud platform based on open source technologies

Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

