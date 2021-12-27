Veterinary Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | MedaNext, FirmCloud, ezyVet

The latest study released on the global ‘Veterinary Software’ market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The ‘Veterinary Software’ market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Vendor Landscape

Henry Schein (United State),IDEXX Laboratories (United State),Patterson Companies (United State),Vetter Software (United State),Animal Intelligence Software (United State),Timeless Veterinary Systems (Canada),Britton’s Wise Computers (United State),ezyVet Limited (New Zealand),FirmCloud Corporation (United State),MedaNext (United State)

Due to the cumulating number of owned pets across the globe by the owners coupled with the concern related to their pets have increased the business for veterinaries. For example, According to the American Pet Products Association’s, it is seen that the National Pet Owners Survey, 68% of households in the United States own a pet. Therefore, for accurate and efficient usage of the system, the market for the veterinary system has been flourishing within the upcoming years. Veterinary Software is a practice management software that helps in offering daily life activities of veterinary practice. It helps in recording various standards of care protocols and also enables to monitor the status of each patient. Hence making the work of a vet easy. This market is propped to grow in the forecasted time.

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally.

Influencing Market Trend

Adoption of Pet Insurance With Growing Animal Health Expenditure

Market Drivers

Rising Number of Owner Ownership Across Globe

Increasing Awareness of Animal Health Across the Globe

Opportunities:

Growing Penetration of Web-Based and Cloud-Based Models

Expansion of Market in Emerging Economies

Challenges:

Lack of Knowledge about this Veteniary Software in Developing Countries

Shortage of Veterinary Practitioners in Developing Countries



Analysis by Type (Veterinary Practice Management Software, Veterinary Imaging Software, Other Software), Application (Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, Laboratories), Delivery Model (On-premise Model, Web-based Model, Cloud-based Model), Software Type (Integrated Software, Standalone Software)

The regional analysis of Global Veterinary Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2027.

Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

