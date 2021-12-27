Antiparasitic Drugs Market May See a Big Move | Merck, Pfizer, Bayer, Sanofi
Antiparasitics such as anthelmintics, antiprotozoal, and other agents are used in the treatment of parasitic infectious diseases. According to estimates by the WHO in March 2020, 1.5 billion people worldwide are affected by the parasitic disease. These diseases include gastrointestinal problems, anemia, wasting, as well as cognitive and growth deficits in children and other infections. Of every 1.5 billion people who suffer from parasitic infectious diseases, 24% of the world’s people are infected with ground-borne helminth infections. Some parasitic infections are life-threatening, while others can cause discomfort if you live a healthy lifestyle. Antiparasitic drugs target the parasitic agents of various infections and attack and destroy them or inhibit their growth and development. These drugs are generally effective and work well against a limited number of specific parasites within a very specific class of parasites. Antiparasitic drugs are antimicrobial drugs that contain antibiotics that target and destroy bacteria. They also include those antifungal drugs that target and destroy fungi. These drugs can hereby be administered topically, intravenously, and orally.
Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Antiparasitic Drugs Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Antiparasitic Drugs market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are:
Ipca Laboratories Ltd. (India),Zydus Cadila (India),Merck KGaA (Germany),Pfizer (United States),GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (United Kingdom),Cipla Ltd. (India),Ranbaxy Laboratories (India),Novartis AG (Switzerland),Alvizia Health Care (India),Bayer AG (Germany),Roche Holding AG (Switzerland),Arbor Pharmaceuticals Inc. (United States),Sanofi (France)
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
by Type (Anthelmintics (Benzimidazole, Ivermectin, Pyrantel), Scabicides and Pediculicides (Lindane, Benzyl Benzoate), Antiprotozoals (Chloroquine, Pyrimethamine), Others), Application (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Topical), Indication (Giardiasis, Trichuriasis, Filariasis, Neurocysticercosis, Hydatid Disease, Pinworm Disease, Cysticercosis, Ascariasis, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)
Market Trends:
- Affordability of Drugs
- The Rising Trend in Convenience of Direct Purchase
Market Drivers:
- Rising Prevalence of Parasitic Diseases Such As Chagas Disease
- Increasing Novel Drug Treatment
Market Opportunities:
- High Adoption and Acceptance in Developing Markets
- The Increasing Research and Development of Novel Treatments
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market:
Chapter 01 – Antiparasitic Drugs Executive Summary
Chapter 02 – Market Overview
Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors
Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market
Chapter 05 – Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market – Pricing Analysis
Chapter 06 – Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market Background
Chapter 07 — Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market Segmentation
Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market
Chapter 09 – Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market Structure Analysis
Chapter 10 – Global Antiparasitic Drugs Market Competitive Analysis
Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms
Chapter 12 – Antiparasitic Drugs Market Research Methodology
