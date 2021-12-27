Antithyroid Drug Market to See Booming Growth | Mylan, GlaxoSmithKline, AbbVie, Pfizer

The antithyroid drugs industry contains antithyroid drugs that are highly used for the treatment of hyperthyroidism. Hyperthyroidism is produced by the overproduction of thyroid hormones among children, adults, and pregnant women. The anti-thyroid class of drugs is also termed thionamides which block the formation of thyroid hormone from the overactive thyroid gland. Gravesâ€™ disease is one of the straight reasons for hyperthyroidism, and the increase in the occurrence of Gravesâ€™ disease is a growing demand for antithyroid drugs. According to the stats, in the year 2018, nearly 384,500 people were suffering from Gravesâ€™ disease across the seven major markets around the globe among all the United States accounted highest reported cases with an occurrence of 1.2%.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Propylthiouracil, Methimazole), Application (Hospital, Specialty Clinics), Distribution Channels (Hospital Dispensary, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy)

Market Trends:

Growing Demand Attributed from the North America Regions, among them, the United States Holds Major Market Share

Market Drivers:

Prevalence of Graves Disease

Rising Geriatric Population

Technical Progress in Healthcare Industries

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Penetration across Emerging Regions

Growing Healthcare Infrastructure



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

