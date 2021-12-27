Dual-phase Steel Market Emerging Technology, Investor Analysis and Worldwide Forecast till 2027| | ArcelorMittal, Thyssenkrupp, Swedish Steel（SSAB）

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Dual-phase Steel Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dual-phase Steel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dual-phase Steel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dual-phase Steel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dual-phase Steel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dual-phase Steel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dual-phase Steel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ArcelorMittal, Thyssenkrupp, Swedish Steel（SSAB）, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Baosteel Group, Kobe Steel, POSCO

Market Segmentation by Product:

Hot-Rolled Dual-Phase Steel

Cold Rolled Dual-Phase Steel



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Ship

Aviation

Others



The Dual-phase Steel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dual-phase Steel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dual-phase Steel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Dual-phase Steel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dual-phase Steel

1.2 Dual-phase Steel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Dual-phase Steel Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Hot-Rolled Dual-Phase Steel

1.2.3 Cold Rolled Dual-Phase Steel

1.3 Dual-phase Steel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Dual-phase Steel Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Ship

1.3.4 Aviation

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Dual-phase Steel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Dual-phase Steel Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Dual-phase Steel Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Dual-phase Steel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Dual-phase Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Dual-phase Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Dual-phase Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Dual-phase Steel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Dual-phase Steel Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Dual-phase Steel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Dual-phase Steel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Dual-phase Steel Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Dual-phase Steel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Dual-phase Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Dual-phase Steel Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Dual-phase Steel Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Dual-phase Steel Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Dual-phase Steel Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Dual-phase Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Dual-phase Steel Production

3.4.1 North America Dual-phase Steel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Dual-phase Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Dual-phase Steel Production

3.5.1 Europe Dual-phase Steel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Dual-phase Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Dual-phase Steel Production

3.6.1 China Dual-phase Steel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Dual-phase Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Dual-phase Steel Production

3.7.1 Japan Dual-phase Steel Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Dual-phase Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Dual-phase Steel Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Dual-phase Steel Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Dual-phase Steel Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Dual-phase Steel Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Dual-phase Steel Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Dual-phase Steel Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Dual-phase Steel Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Dual-phase Steel Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Dual-phase Steel Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Dual-phase Steel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Dual-phase Steel Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Dual-phase Steel Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Dual-phase Steel Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ArcelorMittal

7.1.1 ArcelorMittal Dual-phase Steel Corporation Information

7.1.2 ArcelorMittal Dual-phase Steel Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ArcelorMittal Dual-phase Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 ArcelorMittal Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Thyssenkrupp

7.2.1 Thyssenkrupp Dual-phase Steel Corporation Information

7.2.2 Thyssenkrupp Dual-phase Steel Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Thyssenkrupp Dual-phase Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Thyssenkrupp Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Swedish Steel（SSAB）

7.3.1 Swedish Steel（SSAB） Dual-phase Steel Corporation Information

7.3.2 Swedish Steel（SSAB） Dual-phase Steel Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Swedish Steel（SSAB） Dual-phase Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Swedish Steel（SSAB） Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Swedish Steel（SSAB） Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

7.4.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Dual-phase Steel Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Dual-phase Steel Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Dual-phase Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Baosteel Group

7.5.1 Baosteel Group Dual-phase Steel Corporation Information

7.5.2 Baosteel Group Dual-phase Steel Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Baosteel Group Dual-phase Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Baosteel Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Baosteel Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Kobe Steel

7.6.1 Kobe Steel Dual-phase Steel Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kobe Steel Dual-phase Steel Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Kobe Steel Dual-phase Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Kobe Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Kobe Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 POSCO

7.7.1 POSCO Dual-phase Steel Corporation Information

7.7.2 POSCO Dual-phase Steel Product Portfolio

7.7.3 POSCO Dual-phase Steel Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 POSCO Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 POSCO Recent Developments/Updates

8 Dual-phase Steel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Dual-phase Steel Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Dual-phase Steel

8.4 Dual-phase Steel Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Dual-phase Steel Distributors List

9.3 Dual-phase Steel Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Dual-phase Steel Industry Trends

10.2 Dual-phase Steel Growth Drivers

10.3 Dual-phase Steel Market Challenges

10.4 Dual-phase Steel Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Dual-phase Steel by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Dual-phase Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Dual-phase Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Dual-phase Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Dual-phase Steel Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Dual-phase Steel

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Dual-phase Steel by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Dual-phase Steel by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Dual-phase Steel by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Dual-phase Steel by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Dual-phase Steel by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Dual-phase Steel by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Dual-phase Steel by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Dual-phase Steel by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”