Chicory Extract Market May Set Massive Growth by 2026 | BENEO, Pioneer Chicory, Sensus

Chicory Extract, are mainly extracted from roasted chicory root, that is mainly in the form of powder and is produced by chicory plant, which is a member of the dandelion family. These extracts are used as a substitute for coffee, food additive and also in the extraction of inulin. The extraction process is completed by drying the root of chicory under the sun or hot air oven. These ground roots are then mixed with an accurate amount of water and the unsolvable materials are separated through filtration as well as centrifugal action. Chicory Extract is used for various purpose such as stiff joints, rheumatism, upset stomach, gout, blood purifying, etc. Awareness regarding healthy products prepared by chicory plants is driving the market for chicory extract.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation (Japan),Gansu Likang Nutritional Foods Co., Ltd. (China),COSUCRA (Belgium),BENEO (Germany),Anwel Life Sciences Private Limited (India),Pioneer Chicory (Japan),Sensus (United States),BaiYin XiRui Biological Engineering (China),Qinghai Faninon (China),The Tierra Group (United States)

Market Trend:

Adoption of Chicory inulin Extract and Prebiotics Substance

Market Drivers:

Increasing Disposable Income and Rising Preference for Eating Healthy

Increasing Food Court and Specialty Stores in Malls which Contain Chicory Extract Products

Increased Dietary Fiber Intake, and Maintain Healthy Weight

Challenges:

Issues Related to the Side Effects of Chicory Plants

Opportunities:

Rise in Consumption of Chicory products in Countries such as China and India

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Powder Extract, Liquid Extract), Application (Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Nature Type (Organic, Conventional)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

