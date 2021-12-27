Edge Protection System Market Supporting Impressive Growth | BrandSafway, ULMA, SafetyRespect

The edge protection system is widely used in the commercial, residential, and other construction application. Different types of edge protection system available are concrete edge protection system, steel edge protection system, and timber edge protection system. Edge protection system market has high growth prospects owing to growth in construction and industrial growth worldwide. Further, increasing demand from the developing economies and technological advancement in the edge protection system expected to drive the demand for edge protection system market over the forecasted period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

BrandSafway (United States) ,Peri-Werk Artur Schworer Gmbh & Co. KG (Germany),Doka Group (Austria),Altrad Group (France),ULMA (Spain),Rapid-EPS (United Kingdom),SafetyRespect (Sweden),Easi-edge Ltd (United Kingdom),KGUARD International (United Kingdom),TLC Group (India),Ischebeck Titan Limited (United Kingdom)

Market Trend:

Rising Applications in the Commercial Buildings

Emphasizing On Advancement in the Edge Protection System

Market Drivers:

Growth in Construction Infrastructure Globally

Rising Focus on Safety Regulations for Infrastructure Projects

Challenges:

Lack of Awareness in the Low and Middle Income Group Countries

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Concrete Edge Protection System

Rising Demand from the Developing Economies

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Concrete Edge Protection System, Steel Edge Protection System, Timber Edge Protection System), Application (Construction, Infrastructure, Industrial)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

