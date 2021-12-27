Critical Rare Earth Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Lynas Corporation, Arafura Resources, Metall Rare Earth Limited

“

The report titled Global Critical Rare Earth Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Critical Rare Earth market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Critical Rare Earth market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Critical Rare Earth market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Critical Rare Earth market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Critical Rare Earth report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Critical Rare Earth report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Critical Rare Earth market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Critical Rare Earth market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Critical Rare Earth market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Critical Rare Earth market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Critical Rare Earth market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Lynas Corporation, Arafura Resources, Metall Rare Earth Limited, Hefa Rare Earth Canada, Pensana Metals, Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earths Group, Alkane Resources, Avalon Rare Metals, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Taiwan Union Abrasives Corp, Hastings Technology Metals, Treibacher Industrie, Australian Strategic Materials, Xiamen Tungsten Corporation, China Minmetals Corporation, REHT

Market Segmentation by Product:

Neodymium (Nd)

Praseodymium (Pr)

Europium (Eu)

Dysprosium (Dy)

Terbium (Tb)

Lanthanum



Market Segmentation by Application:

Permanent Magnets

New Energy Vehicles

Medical

Consumer Electronics

Military



The Critical Rare Earth Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Critical Rare Earth market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Critical Rare Earth market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Critical Rare Earth market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Critical Rare Earth industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Critical Rare Earth market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Critical Rare Earth market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Critical Rare Earth market?

Table of Contents:

1 Critical Rare Earth Market Overview

1.1 Critical Rare Earth Product Overview

1.2 Critical Rare Earth Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Neodymium (Nd)

1.2.2 Praseodymium (Pr)

1.2.3 Europium (Eu)

1.2.4 Dysprosium (Dy)

1.2.5 Terbium (Tb)

1.2.6 Lanthanum

1.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Critical Rare Earth Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Critical Rare Earth Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Critical Rare Earth Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Critical Rare Earth Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Critical Rare Earth Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Critical Rare Earth Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Critical Rare Earth Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Critical Rare Earth Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Critical Rare Earth Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Critical Rare Earth Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Critical Rare Earth Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Critical Rare Earth as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Critical Rare Earth Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Critical Rare Earth Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Critical Rare Earth Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Critical Rare Earth by Application

4.1 Critical Rare Earth Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Permanent Magnets

4.1.2 New Energy Vehicles

4.1.3 Medical

4.1.4 Consumer Electronics

4.1.5 Military

4.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Critical Rare Earth Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Critical Rare Earth Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Critical Rare Earth Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Critical Rare Earth Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Critical Rare Earth Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Critical Rare Earth by Country

5.1 North America Critical Rare Earth Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Critical Rare Earth Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Critical Rare Earth Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Critical Rare Earth Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Critical Rare Earth Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Critical Rare Earth Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Critical Rare Earth by Country

6.1 Europe Critical Rare Earth Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Critical Rare Earth Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Critical Rare Earth Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Critical Rare Earth Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Critical Rare Earth Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Critical Rare Earth Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Critical Rare Earth by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Critical Rare Earth Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Critical Rare Earth Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Critical Rare Earth Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Critical Rare Earth Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Critical Rare Earth Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Critical Rare Earth Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Critical Rare Earth by Country

8.1 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Critical Rare Earth Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Critical Rare Earth Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Critical Rare Earth Business

10.1 Lynas Corporation

10.1.1 Lynas Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Lynas Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Lynas Corporation Critical Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Lynas Corporation Critical Rare Earth Products Offered

10.1.5 Lynas Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Arafura Resources

10.2.1 Arafura Resources Corporation Information

10.2.2 Arafura Resources Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Arafura Resources Critical Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Arafura Resources Critical Rare Earth Products Offered

10.2.5 Arafura Resources Recent Development

10.3 Metall Rare Earth Limited

10.3.1 Metall Rare Earth Limited Corporation Information

10.3.2 Metall Rare Earth Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Metall Rare Earth Limited Critical Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Metall Rare Earth Limited Critical Rare Earth Products Offered

10.3.5 Metall Rare Earth Limited Recent Development

10.4 Hefa Rare Earth Canada

10.4.1 Hefa Rare Earth Canada Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hefa Rare Earth Canada Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Hefa Rare Earth Canada Critical Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Hefa Rare Earth Canada Critical Rare Earth Products Offered

10.4.5 Hefa Rare Earth Canada Recent Development

10.5 Pensana Metals

10.5.1 Pensana Metals Corporation Information

10.5.2 Pensana Metals Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Pensana Metals Critical Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Pensana Metals Critical Rare Earth Products Offered

10.5.5 Pensana Metals Recent Development

10.6 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earths Group

10.6.1 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earths Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earths Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earths Group Critical Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earths Group Critical Rare Earth Products Offered

10.6.5 Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earths Group Recent Development

10.7 Alkane Resources

10.7.1 Alkane Resources Corporation Information

10.7.2 Alkane Resources Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Alkane Resources Critical Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Alkane Resources Critical Rare Earth Products Offered

10.7.5 Alkane Resources Recent Development

10.8 Avalon Rare Metals

10.8.1 Avalon Rare Metals Corporation Information

10.8.2 Avalon Rare Metals Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Avalon Rare Metals Critical Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Avalon Rare Metals Critical Rare Earth Products Offered

10.8.5 Avalon Rare Metals Recent Development

10.9 Shin-Etsu Chemical

10.9.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Critical Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Critical Rare Earth Products Offered

10.9.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Recent Development

10.10 Taiwan Union Abrasives Corp

10.10.1 Taiwan Union Abrasives Corp Corporation Information

10.10.2 Taiwan Union Abrasives Corp Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Taiwan Union Abrasives Corp Critical Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Taiwan Union Abrasives Corp Critical Rare Earth Products Offered

10.10.5 Taiwan Union Abrasives Corp Recent Development

10.11 Hastings Technology Metals

10.11.1 Hastings Technology Metals Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hastings Technology Metals Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Hastings Technology Metals Critical Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Hastings Technology Metals Critical Rare Earth Products Offered

10.11.5 Hastings Technology Metals Recent Development

10.12 Treibacher Industrie

10.12.1 Treibacher Industrie Corporation Information

10.12.2 Treibacher Industrie Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Treibacher Industrie Critical Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Treibacher Industrie Critical Rare Earth Products Offered

10.12.5 Treibacher Industrie Recent Development

10.13 Australian Strategic Materials

10.13.1 Australian Strategic Materials Corporation Information

10.13.2 Australian Strategic Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Australian Strategic Materials Critical Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Australian Strategic Materials Critical Rare Earth Products Offered

10.13.5 Australian Strategic Materials Recent Development

10.14 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation

10.14.1 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Corporation Information

10.14.2 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Critical Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Critical Rare Earth Products Offered

10.14.5 Xiamen Tungsten Corporation Recent Development

10.15 China Minmetals Corporation

10.15.1 China Minmetals Corporation Corporation Information

10.15.2 China Minmetals Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 China Minmetals Corporation Critical Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 China Minmetals Corporation Critical Rare Earth Products Offered

10.15.5 China Minmetals Corporation Recent Development

10.16 REHT

10.16.1 REHT Corporation Information

10.16.2 REHT Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 REHT Critical Rare Earth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 REHT Critical Rare Earth Products Offered

10.16.5 REHT Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Critical Rare Earth Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Critical Rare Earth Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Critical Rare Earth Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Critical Rare Earth Distributors

12.3 Critical Rare Earth Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”