Rigid Polyimide Foam Market Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027 | Boyd Corporation, DuPont, Polymer Technologies

The report titled Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rigid Polyimide Foam market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rigid Polyimide Foam market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rigid Polyimide Foam market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rigid Polyimide Foam market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rigid Polyimide Foam report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rigid Polyimide Foam report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rigid Polyimide Foam market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rigid Polyimide Foam market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rigid Polyimide Foam market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rigid Polyimide Foam market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rigid Polyimide Foam market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Boyd Corporation, DuPont, Polymer Technologies, Soundown, Trelleborg, I.S.T, Suzuko, Kangda

Market Segmentation by Product:

Open Foam

Closed Foam



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aircraft and Aerospace

Marine and Submarine



The Rigid Polyimide Foam Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rigid Polyimide Foam market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rigid Polyimide Foam market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rigid Polyimide Foam market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rigid Polyimide Foam industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rigid Polyimide Foam market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rigid Polyimide Foam market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rigid Polyimide Foam market?

Table of Contents:

1 Rigid Polyimide Foam Market Overview

1.1 Rigid Polyimide Foam Product Overview

1.2 Rigid Polyimide Foam Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Open Foam

1.2.2 Closed Foam

1.3 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Rigid Polyimide Foam Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Rigid Polyimide Foam Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rigid Polyimide Foam Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Rigid Polyimide Foam Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rigid Polyimide Foam Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Rigid Polyimide Foam as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rigid Polyimide Foam Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Rigid Polyimide Foam Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Rigid Polyimide Foam Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam by Application

4.1 Rigid Polyimide Foam Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Aircraft and Aerospace

4.1.2 Marine and Submarine

4.2 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Rigid Polyimide Foam Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Rigid Polyimide Foam by Country

5.1 North America Rigid Polyimide Foam Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Rigid Polyimide Foam Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Rigid Polyimide Foam by Country

6.1 Europe Rigid Polyimide Foam Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Rigid Polyimide Foam Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Rigid Polyimide Foam by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Rigid Polyimide Foam Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Rigid Polyimide Foam Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Rigid Polyimide Foam by Country

8.1 Latin America Rigid Polyimide Foam Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Rigid Polyimide Foam Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Rigid Polyimide Foam by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Rigid Polyimide Foam Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Rigid Polyimide Foam Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rigid Polyimide Foam Business

10.1 Boyd Corporation

10.1.1 Boyd Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Boyd Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Boyd Corporation Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Boyd Corporation Rigid Polyimide Foam Products Offered

10.1.5 Boyd Corporation Recent Development

10.2 DuPont

10.2.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.2.2 DuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 DuPont Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 DuPont Rigid Polyimide Foam Products Offered

10.2.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.3 Polymer Technologies

10.3.1 Polymer Technologies Corporation Information

10.3.2 Polymer Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Polymer Technologies Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Polymer Technologies Rigid Polyimide Foam Products Offered

10.3.5 Polymer Technologies Recent Development

10.4 Soundown

10.4.1 Soundown Corporation Information

10.4.2 Soundown Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Soundown Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Soundown Rigid Polyimide Foam Products Offered

10.4.5 Soundown Recent Development

10.5 Trelleborg

10.5.1 Trelleborg Corporation Information

10.5.2 Trelleborg Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Trelleborg Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Trelleborg Rigid Polyimide Foam Products Offered

10.5.5 Trelleborg Recent Development

10.6 I.S.T

10.6.1 I.S.T Corporation Information

10.6.2 I.S.T Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 I.S.T Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 I.S.T Rigid Polyimide Foam Products Offered

10.6.5 I.S.T Recent Development

10.7 Suzuko

10.7.1 Suzuko Corporation Information

10.7.2 Suzuko Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Suzuko Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Suzuko Rigid Polyimide Foam Products Offered

10.7.5 Suzuko Recent Development

10.8 Kangda

10.8.1 Kangda Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kangda Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Kangda Rigid Polyimide Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Kangda Rigid Polyimide Foam Products Offered

10.8.5 Kangda Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Rigid Polyimide Foam Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Rigid Polyimide Foam Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Rigid Polyimide Foam Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Rigid Polyimide Foam Distributors

12.3 Rigid Polyimide Foam Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

