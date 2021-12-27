Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027 | Theegarten-Pactec, ACMA, Loesch Verpackungstechnik
“
The report titled Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3957596/global-confectionery-secondary-overwrapping-machine-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Theegarten-Pactec, ACMA, Loesch Verpackungstechnik, Syntegon Technology GmbH, Gerhard Schubert GmbH, SACMI Group, Tishma Technologies, Cama Group, Senzani Brevetti, PFM Packaging Machinery, Cavanna, Ulma Packaging, Mpac Group, Hopak Machinery, IMA Group, SOMIC Packaging machines, Livetech S.r.l., PAXIOM Group, Campbell Wrapper, JOIEPACK Industrial
Market Segmentation by Product:
Vertical Type Machine
Horizontal Type Machine
Market Segmentation by Application:
Candy
Chocolate
Snack Bar
Other
The Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3957596/global-confectionery-secondary-overwrapping-machine-market
Table of Contents:
1 Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Market Overview
1.1 Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Product Overview
1.2 Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Vertical Type Machine
1.2.2 Horizontal Type Machine
1.3 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine by Application
4.1 Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Candy
4.1.2 Chocolate
4.1.3 Snack Bar
4.1.4 Other
4.2 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine by Country
5.1 North America Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine by Country
6.1 Europe Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine by Country
8.1 Latin America Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Business
10.1 Theegarten-Pactec
10.1.1 Theegarten-Pactec Corporation Information
10.1.2 Theegarten-Pactec Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Theegarten-Pactec Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Theegarten-Pactec Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Products Offered
10.1.5 Theegarten-Pactec Recent Development
10.2 ACMA
10.2.1 ACMA Corporation Information
10.2.2 ACMA Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 ACMA Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 ACMA Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Products Offered
10.2.5 ACMA Recent Development
10.3 Loesch Verpackungstechnik
10.3.1 Loesch Verpackungstechnik Corporation Information
10.3.2 Loesch Verpackungstechnik Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Loesch Verpackungstechnik Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Loesch Verpackungstechnik Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Products Offered
10.3.5 Loesch Verpackungstechnik Recent Development
10.4 Syntegon Technology GmbH
10.4.1 Syntegon Technology GmbH Corporation Information
10.4.2 Syntegon Technology GmbH Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Syntegon Technology GmbH Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Syntegon Technology GmbH Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Products Offered
10.4.5 Syntegon Technology GmbH Recent Development
10.5 Gerhard Schubert GmbH
10.5.1 Gerhard Schubert GmbH Corporation Information
10.5.2 Gerhard Schubert GmbH Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Gerhard Schubert GmbH Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Gerhard Schubert GmbH Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Products Offered
10.5.5 Gerhard Schubert GmbH Recent Development
10.6 SACMI Group
10.6.1 SACMI Group Corporation Information
10.6.2 SACMI Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 SACMI Group Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 SACMI Group Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Products Offered
10.6.5 SACMI Group Recent Development
10.7 Tishma Technologies
10.7.1 Tishma Technologies Corporation Information
10.7.2 Tishma Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Tishma Technologies Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Tishma Technologies Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Products Offered
10.7.5 Tishma Technologies Recent Development
10.8 Cama Group
10.8.1 Cama Group Corporation Information
10.8.2 Cama Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Cama Group Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Cama Group Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Products Offered
10.8.5 Cama Group Recent Development
10.9 Senzani Brevetti
10.9.1 Senzani Brevetti Corporation Information
10.9.2 Senzani Brevetti Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Senzani Brevetti Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Senzani Brevetti Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Products Offered
10.9.5 Senzani Brevetti Recent Development
10.10 PFM Packaging Machinery
10.10.1 PFM Packaging Machinery Corporation Information
10.10.2 PFM Packaging Machinery Introduction and Business Overview
10.10.3 PFM Packaging Machinery Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 PFM Packaging Machinery Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Products Offered
10.10.5 PFM Packaging Machinery Recent Development
10.11 Cavanna
10.11.1 Cavanna Corporation Information
10.11.2 Cavanna Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Cavanna Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Cavanna Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Products Offered
10.11.5 Cavanna Recent Development
10.12 Ulma Packaging
10.12.1 Ulma Packaging Corporation Information
10.12.2 Ulma Packaging Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Ulma Packaging Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Ulma Packaging Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Products Offered
10.12.5 Ulma Packaging Recent Development
10.13 Mpac Group
10.13.1 Mpac Group Corporation Information
10.13.2 Mpac Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Mpac Group Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Mpac Group Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Products Offered
10.13.5 Mpac Group Recent Development
10.14 Hopak Machinery
10.14.1 Hopak Machinery Corporation Information
10.14.2 Hopak Machinery Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Hopak Machinery Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Hopak Machinery Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Products Offered
10.14.5 Hopak Machinery Recent Development
10.15 IMA Group
10.15.1 IMA Group Corporation Information
10.15.2 IMA Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 IMA Group Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 IMA Group Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Products Offered
10.15.5 IMA Group Recent Development
10.16 SOMIC Packaging machines
10.16.1 SOMIC Packaging machines Corporation Information
10.16.2 SOMIC Packaging machines Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 SOMIC Packaging machines Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 SOMIC Packaging machines Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Products Offered
10.16.5 SOMIC Packaging machines Recent Development
10.17 Livetech S.r.l.
10.17.1 Livetech S.r.l. Corporation Information
10.17.2 Livetech S.r.l. Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Livetech S.r.l. Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Livetech S.r.l. Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Products Offered
10.17.5 Livetech S.r.l. Recent Development
10.18 PAXIOM Group
10.18.1 PAXIOM Group Corporation Information
10.18.2 PAXIOM Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 PAXIOM Group Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 PAXIOM Group Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Products Offered
10.18.5 PAXIOM Group Recent Development
10.19 Campbell Wrapper
10.19.1 Campbell Wrapper Corporation Information
10.19.2 Campbell Wrapper Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Campbell Wrapper Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Campbell Wrapper Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Products Offered
10.19.5 Campbell Wrapper Recent Development
10.20 JOIEPACK Industrial
10.20.1 JOIEPACK Industrial Corporation Information
10.20.2 JOIEPACK Industrial Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 JOIEPACK Industrial Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 JOIEPACK Industrial Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Products Offered
10.20.5 JOIEPACK Industrial Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Distributors
12.3 Confectionery Secondary Overwrapping Machine Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3957596/global-confectionery-secondary-overwrapping-machine-market
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”