Bancassurance Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Barclays, Santander, HSBC

The link between the insurance company and a bank that intends at offering insurance products or benefits to the customers of the bank is called bancassurance. The bank staff becomes the point of sale or point of contact for the customers in this partnership. The bank staff is counseled and supported by the insurance company by giving the complete product information, sales training and marketing campaigns. After the complete transaction is done the bank and the insurance company split the commission so obtained. Insurance policies that are sold by the banks are processed and further administered by the insurance company itself. This partnership can prove to be profitable for both sides. The banks can make additional revenue by promoting and selling the insurances, on the other hand, the insurance companies expand their customer base without expanding their sales team or paying extra commissions to the brokers or agents. This partnership has proved as an effective distribution channel in many countries.

Worldwide Bancassurance Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Bancassurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are SBI (India), American Express (United States), ICICI (India), Barclays (United Kingdom), BNP Paribas (France), Santander (Spain), HSBC (United Kingdom), Société Générale (France), Standard Chartered (United Kingdom), Citigroup (United States), Raiffeisen Bankegruppe (Austria), Crédit Agricole (France), Scotiabank (Canada), Crédit Mutuel (France) and UniCredit (Italy).

The segments and sub-section of Bancassurance market is shown below:

The Study is segmented by Type (Leveraged Life Distribution, Leveraged Bank Distribution, Bank/Life Venture), Application (Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Others), Business Model (Integrated Models, Advice-Based Models, Open Architecture Models), End-User (Banks, Insurance Companies, Customers)



Influencing Market Trend

Increasing Urbanization and Rising Disposable Income among the Middle Income Population is expected to Provide Stable Growth for the Bancassurance Market

The Growing Trend of Customer Loyalty and Retention by Providing Integrated Services to the Customer

Market Drivers

With the Increasing Competition in The Market, the Banking Institutions Have Started to Bring in Better Products and Extended Customer Service.

Growing Demand of Customers for Getting Complete Solutions and Services All Under One Roof will drive the grow

Opportunities:

An increasing trend of implementing governmental regulations in developing regions in order to support the domestic growth of the market

Improvement in the Processing Time by Ease of Accessibility and Reduced Turnaround Time would make the Process Hassle

Challenges:

Lack of Service Disruptions or Data Safety and Security

Growing Digitalisation Has Allowed the Customers to Divide the Insurance Cover and Select the Bits That They Are Interested in

