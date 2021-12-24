Health Beverage Market to Witness Notable Growth by 2026 | Coca Cola, Pepsi, Organic Valley

Health beverage is referred to as the beverage that claims to be beneficial to health. Various fruits and vegetable juices, probiotic drinks, energy drinks are considered to be health beverages. Moreover, ready to drink beverages with low sugar content such as tea and coffee are also considered to be a beneficial beverage for human health. With the advent of growing health consciousness among the consumers, health beverages are gaining rapid traction in these days.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Coca Cola Company (United States),Pepsi Corporation (United States),Nestle (Switzerland),Dr. Pepper Snapple (United States),Britvic (United Kingdom),Organic Valley (United States),The Hain Celestial Group (United States),Haining Kangerfu Health Beverage Food Co.Ltd. (China)

Market Drivers:

Rising concerns about obesity and other health complications have increased consumer health consciousness

Introduction of New flavours and low-sugar varieties by the Manufacturers

Robust Marketing Activities also booming the Sales of the Health Beverages

Market Trend:

Energy Drinks Is Becoming More Popular Beverage for Sports and Athletes Category

Opportunities:

The Growing Consumer Base for the Health Beverages across the Developing Countries

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Juices {Fruits, Vegetables, Fruits & Vegetable Blend}, Probiotic Drinks {Dairy Based and Juice Based}, Energy Drinks, Ready to Drink {Coffee, Tea}), End Users (Men, Women, Children), Packaging (Tetra, Bottle, Cans, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

