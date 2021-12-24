Garment Rivets Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 | Morito Scovill Americas, Camira Fabrics, Prym

Garment Rivet is used for joining two parts of garments together as well as for decoration on a garment. It is an essential element that has been added to clothes over time. These rivets are made of various brass, zinc alloy, steel, iron, etc. Initially, garment rivets were used to hold jeans together at places where they were most likely to come apart, like in the pockets. However, now they are also used as fashionable accessories on various types of garments. The rising awareness of fashion has increased the demand for garment rivet.

Shun Shuay Enterprise (China),Fitrite International Co., Ltd. (Taiwan),Yiwu Xingmei Jewelry (China),Morito Scovill Americas (United States),Spring â€™85 S.p.A. (Italy),Gayatri Buttons (India),Goel Zippers (India),Dongguan Jiacai Hardware Co., Ltd (China),Yiwu Oleeya Garment Accessories Factory (China),Dongguan Yongfei Hardware Product Co., Ltd (China),Camira Fabrics (United Kingdom),Prym (Germany),Buttoncare (Hong Kong)

Market Drivers:

Increasing Use Of Garment Rivets In Jeans And Denims

Easy Replacing And Fitting On Garments

Market Trend:

Trend For Customized Designed Garment Rivets

Challenges:

Durability Of Garment Rivets

Opportunities:

Increasing Use Of Garment Rivets As Fashionable Accessories On Garment

Untapped Opportunities From Emerging Countries

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Fan Rivets, Blind Rivet, Tree Rivets, Others), Application (Commercial, Household, Others), Size (Small, Medium, Large), Sales Channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), Material (Plastic, Metal, Brass, Zinc Alloy, Other)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

