Closed Drug Transfer Systems Market May See a Big Move | iCU Medical, EquaShield Medical, Carefusion

Closed drug transfer systems are outlined as drug transfer devices that compel the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system and release the dangerous vapor concentrations outside the system. The system is employed to transfer hazardous medication from one receptacle to a different while not being exposed to outside atmosphere and to the one who is functioning on that. For instance, for preparing and administering therapy medication containing hazardous antineoplastic agents, there’s a requirement to transfer drug from vial to syringe then from syringe to IV infusion bag. During every transfer there’s an occasion for exposure to the hazardous drugs. To forestall such exposure, closed drug transfer systems are used as these exposures might result in serious health complications from skin irritation to birth defects and even some style of cancers. One among the studies demonstrates that nurses operating with cytotoxic drugs on regular basis have found a statistically higher rate of spontaneous abortion.

B.Braun Medical, Inc. (United States),Becton Dickinson and Company (United States),iCU Medical, Inc (United States),EquaShield Medical (United States),Carefusion Corporation (United States)

Market Drivers:

Increasing Use of Closed System Transfer Devices to Combat the Harmful Effects of Cytotoxic or Antineoplastic Drugs

The Rising Prevalence of Cancer

Market Trend:

Increasing Number of Oncology Drug Approvals

Challenges:

The Bio-Hazardous Waste Generated by The Closed Drug Transfer Systems

Opportunities:

New Products Innovations Are Also Helping the Market to Grow

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Membrane-to-Membrane Systems, Needleless Systems), Application (Hospital, Oncology Centers & Clinics), Component (Closed Vial Access Devices, Closed Syringe Safety Devices, Closed Bag/Line Access Devices)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

