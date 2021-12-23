Oyster Mushroom Market To Watch: Big Spotlight On Market Giants

Latest added Oyster Mushroom Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Country Fresh (United States), Whole Earth Harvest (United States), Sylvan Inc. (United States), Traveler Produce (United States), Mycoterra Farm (United States), Farming Fungi, LLC (United States), Fungaia Farm (United States), GanoFarm Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), Phillips Mushroom Farms (United States), Costa Group (Australia) etc. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Oyster Mushroom Market Definition:

The oyster mushroom, it belongs to the Genus Pleurotus. The body of this mushroom is distinctly shell, fan or spatula-shaped. It is available in various shades of white, cream, grey, yellow, pink and other. These mushrooms are one of the most suitable fungal organisms for producing protein-rich food from various agro wastes without composting. The oyster mushrooms are 100 percent vegetarian and it has the good nutritive value of oyster mushrooms as compared to other edible mushrooms such as white button, shiitake, and others. Its protein content varies between 1.6 to 2.5 percent. It niacin content is ten times better than the other vegetables. Oyster mushrooms are considered as the third largest cultivated mushroom. It is highly produced in China, it is consider as the world leader in Oyster production, which contributes nearly 85percent of the total world production of about a million tonnes. The other regions that all are producing oyster mushrooms include Korea, Japan, Italy, Taiwan, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Influencing Trend:

Rising Exported of Oyster Mushroom to Foreign Countries Viz. U.S.A., France, Ireland, U.A.E., Russia Etc.

Development in Storage, Packaging and Packaging Techniques



Challenges:

Lack of Skilled Labour

Opportunities:

Advancement in Production Technology Such As Technology Related With the Agro-Climatic Requirements and Cultivation Technology

Market Growth Drivers:

Rising demand for protein-rich food from the consumer, along with the increasing concern of health from the food and beverage industry. With the improvements in the cold chains, and urbanization is enhancing the consumption of the nutrition-rich foods. And along with easy availability of products across the globe.



The Global Oyster Mushroom segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Grey Oyster Mushroom, White Oyster Mushroom, Yellow Oyster Mushroom), Application (Food, Medical, Other), Form (Fresh Mushroom, Frozen Mushroom, Dried Mushroom, Canned Mushroom), Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Offline Retail Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Other Retail Stores)

The regional analysis of Global Oyster Mushroom Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2026.



