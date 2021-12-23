Software Defined Wide Area Market May See a Big Move | Fortinet, HPE, Fatpipe

Software-defined networking in a wide area network (WAN) simplifies the management and operation of a WAN by decoupling the networking hardware from its control mechanism. It implements virtualization technology to improve data center management and operation. Automation technologies are used for routing and rerouting data traffic, reducing the complexity involved in the procedure. Increasing adoption of cloud technology has resulted in large data repositories. Bring your own device (BYOD) policies adopted by enterprises are also increasing the demand for SDWAN.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Fortinet (United States),HPE (United States),Fatpipe (United States),Riverbed (United States),CloudGenix (United States),Versa Networks (United States),Adaptiv Networks (Canada),Peplink (United States),Lavelle Networks (India),Martello Technologies (Canada),Mushroom Networks (United States),Zenlayer (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Virtual Appliance, Physical Appliance, Hybrid), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), Service Type (Consulting, Implementation, Training, Support), End User (Service providers, Enterprises (Retail, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Government, Others))

Market Trend:

High Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions

Growing Requirement of Mobility Services

Market Drivers:

Enterprisesâ€™ Focus on Reducing OPEX With Software-Defined WAN

Growing Network Traffic

Challenges:

The Growing Concerns Over Software-Defined WAN Security

Opportunities:

High Adoption due to Digital Transformation Across Organizations

Technological Advancement Associated with Software-Defined Wide Area

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Software Defined Wide Area Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Software Defined Wide Area market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Software Defined Wide Area Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Software Defined Wide Area

Chapter 4: Presenting the Software Defined Wide Area Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Software Defined Wide Area market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Software Defined Wide Area Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

