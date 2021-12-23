High Brightness LED Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Bridgelux, Cree, Nichia

High-brightness LEDs (HB-LEDs) are semiconductor-based advanced LEDs. It provides more brightness and more clarity. Additionally, High-brightness LEDs are advance luminosity than traditional LEDs as they endure more current levels as well as power dissipation. High-brightness LEDs are available in various type to depend upon volts such as 6 volt, 12 volts, 24 volts, and others. Rising awareness about befits such as low power consumption will help to boost global high brightness LED market.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

American Bright Optoelectronics Corps (United States),Arena Luci Srl (Italy),Bridgelux, Inc. (United States),Cree Inc. (United States),Epistar Corporation (Taiwan),Ge Lighting (United States),LG Innotek (South Korea),Lumileds (Netherlands),Moritex Corporation (Japan),Nichia Corporation (Japan)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (6V, 12V, 24V), Application (Consumer Electronics, General Lighting, Automotive, Back light, Mobile Devices, Signals, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand of LED Due to Low Cost

Rising Popularization due to demand in General Lighting Industry

Market Trend:

Up Surging Demand due to Laptops, TV back light and Smartphones

Rising Awareness about befits such as Low Power Consumption

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand of Green Construction

Government Initiation Regarding Energy saving

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

