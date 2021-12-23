Industrial PoE Switch Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2021 to 2027 | ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric

“

The report titled Global Industrial PoE Switch Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial PoE Switch market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial PoE Switch market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial PoE Switch market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial PoE Switch market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial PoE Switch report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial PoE Switch report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial PoE Switch market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial PoE Switch market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial PoE Switch market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial PoE Switch market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial PoE Switch market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Phoenix Contact, Patton, TP-LINK, Moxa, Perle, Omnitron, Red Lion, D-Link, Advantech, AXIS, Lantech, Westermo, L-com, Black Box, Antaira, Vivotek, Atoponline, Digisol, Versitron, Planet, Optical Network Video Technologies (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Unmanaged

Managed



Market Segmentation by Application:

Electric Power

Mining

Traffic

Industrial Automation

New Energy

Other



The Industrial PoE Switch Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial PoE Switch market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial PoE Switch market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial PoE Switch market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial PoE Switch industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial PoE Switch market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial PoE Switch market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial PoE Switch market?

Table of Contents:

1 Industrial PoE Switch Market Overview

1.1 Industrial PoE Switch Product Overview

1.2 Industrial PoE Switch Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Unmanaged

1.2.2 Managed

1.3 Global Industrial PoE Switch Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Industrial PoE Switch Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Industrial PoE Switch Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Industrial PoE Switch Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Industrial PoE Switch Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Industrial PoE Switch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Industrial PoE Switch Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Industrial PoE Switch Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Industrial PoE Switch Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Industrial PoE Switch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Industrial PoE Switch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Industrial PoE Switch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial PoE Switch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Industrial PoE Switch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial PoE Switch Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Industrial PoE Switch Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial PoE Switch Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial PoE Switch Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Industrial PoE Switch Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial PoE Switch Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Industrial PoE Switch Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial PoE Switch Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial PoE Switch Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Industrial PoE Switch as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial PoE Switch Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial PoE Switch Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Industrial PoE Switch Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Industrial PoE Switch Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Industrial PoE Switch Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Industrial PoE Switch Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Industrial PoE Switch Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Industrial PoE Switch Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Industrial PoE Switch Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Industrial PoE Switch Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Industrial PoE Switch Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Industrial PoE Switch Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Industrial PoE Switch by Application

4.1 Industrial PoE Switch Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electric Power

4.1.2 Mining

4.1.3 Traffic

4.1.4 Industrial Automation

4.1.5 New Energy

4.1.6 Other

4.2 Global Industrial PoE Switch Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Industrial PoE Switch Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Industrial PoE Switch Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Industrial PoE Switch Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Industrial PoE Switch Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Industrial PoE Switch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Industrial PoE Switch Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Industrial PoE Switch Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Industrial PoE Switch Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Industrial PoE Switch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Industrial PoE Switch Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Industrial PoE Switch Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial PoE Switch Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Industrial PoE Switch Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial PoE Switch Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Industrial PoE Switch by Country

5.1 North America Industrial PoE Switch Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Industrial PoE Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Industrial PoE Switch Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Industrial PoE Switch Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Industrial PoE Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Industrial PoE Switch Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Industrial PoE Switch by Country

6.1 Europe Industrial PoE Switch Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Industrial PoE Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Industrial PoE Switch Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Industrial PoE Switch Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Industrial PoE Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Industrial PoE Switch Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Industrial PoE Switch by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial PoE Switch Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial PoE Switch Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial PoE Switch Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial PoE Switch Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial PoE Switch Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial PoE Switch Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Industrial PoE Switch by Country

8.1 Latin America Industrial PoE Switch Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Industrial PoE Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Industrial PoE Switch Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Industrial PoE Switch Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Industrial PoE Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Industrial PoE Switch Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Industrial PoE Switch by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial PoE Switch Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial PoE Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial PoE Switch Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial PoE Switch Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial PoE Switch Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial PoE Switch Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial PoE Switch Business

10.1 ABB

10.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.1.2 ABB Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ABB Industrial PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ABB Industrial PoE Switch Products Offered

10.1.5 ABB Recent Development

10.2 Siemens

10.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.2.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Siemens Industrial PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Siemens Industrial PoE Switch Products Offered

10.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.3 Schneider Electric

10.3.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

10.3.2 Schneider Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Schneider Electric Industrial PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Schneider Electric Industrial PoE Switch Products Offered

10.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

10.4 Phoenix Contact

10.4.1 Phoenix Contact Corporation Information

10.4.2 Phoenix Contact Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Phoenix Contact Industrial PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Phoenix Contact Industrial PoE Switch Products Offered

10.4.5 Phoenix Contact Recent Development

10.5 Patton

10.5.1 Patton Corporation Information

10.5.2 Patton Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Patton Industrial PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Patton Industrial PoE Switch Products Offered

10.5.5 Patton Recent Development

10.6 TP-LINK

10.6.1 TP-LINK Corporation Information

10.6.2 TP-LINK Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 TP-LINK Industrial PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 TP-LINK Industrial PoE Switch Products Offered

10.6.5 TP-LINK Recent Development

10.7 Moxa

10.7.1 Moxa Corporation Information

10.7.2 Moxa Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Moxa Industrial PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Moxa Industrial PoE Switch Products Offered

10.7.5 Moxa Recent Development

10.8 Perle

10.8.1 Perle Corporation Information

10.8.2 Perle Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Perle Industrial PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Perle Industrial PoE Switch Products Offered

10.8.5 Perle Recent Development

10.9 Omnitron

10.9.1 Omnitron Corporation Information

10.9.2 Omnitron Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Omnitron Industrial PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Omnitron Industrial PoE Switch Products Offered

10.9.5 Omnitron Recent Development

10.10 Red Lion

10.10.1 Red Lion Corporation Information

10.10.2 Red Lion Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Red Lion Industrial PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Red Lion Industrial PoE Switch Products Offered

10.10.5 Red Lion Recent Development

10.11 D-Link

10.11.1 D-Link Corporation Information

10.11.2 D-Link Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 D-Link Industrial PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 D-Link Industrial PoE Switch Products Offered

10.11.5 D-Link Recent Development

10.12 Advantech

10.12.1 Advantech Corporation Information

10.12.2 Advantech Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Advantech Industrial PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Advantech Industrial PoE Switch Products Offered

10.12.5 Advantech Recent Development

10.13 AXIS

10.13.1 AXIS Corporation Information

10.13.2 AXIS Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 AXIS Industrial PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 AXIS Industrial PoE Switch Products Offered

10.13.5 AXIS Recent Development

10.14 Lantech

10.14.1 Lantech Corporation Information

10.14.2 Lantech Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Lantech Industrial PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Lantech Industrial PoE Switch Products Offered

10.14.5 Lantech Recent Development

10.15 Westermo

10.15.1 Westermo Corporation Information

10.15.2 Westermo Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Westermo Industrial PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Westermo Industrial PoE Switch Products Offered

10.15.5 Westermo Recent Development

10.16 L-com

10.16.1 L-com Corporation Information

10.16.2 L-com Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 L-com Industrial PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 L-com Industrial PoE Switch Products Offered

10.16.5 L-com Recent Development

10.17 Black Box

10.17.1 Black Box Corporation Information

10.17.2 Black Box Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Black Box Industrial PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Black Box Industrial PoE Switch Products Offered

10.17.5 Black Box Recent Development

10.18 Antaira

10.18.1 Antaira Corporation Information

10.18.2 Antaira Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Antaira Industrial PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Antaira Industrial PoE Switch Products Offered

10.18.5 Antaira Recent Development

10.19 Vivotek

10.19.1 Vivotek Corporation Information

10.19.2 Vivotek Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Vivotek Industrial PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Vivotek Industrial PoE Switch Products Offered

10.19.5 Vivotek Recent Development

10.20 Atoponline

10.20.1 Atoponline Corporation Information

10.20.2 Atoponline Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Atoponline Industrial PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Atoponline Industrial PoE Switch Products Offered

10.20.5 Atoponline Recent Development

10.21 Digisol

10.21.1 Digisol Corporation Information

10.21.2 Digisol Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Digisol Industrial PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Digisol Industrial PoE Switch Products Offered

10.21.5 Digisol Recent Development

10.22 Versitron

10.22.1 Versitron Corporation Information

10.22.2 Versitron Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Versitron Industrial PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Versitron Industrial PoE Switch Products Offered

10.22.5 Versitron Recent Development

10.23 Planet

10.23.1 Planet Corporation Information

10.23.2 Planet Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Planet Industrial PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Planet Industrial PoE Switch Products Offered

10.23.5 Planet Recent Development

10.24 Optical Network Video Technologies (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

10.24.1 Optical Network Video Technologies (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.24.2 Optical Network Video Technologies (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Optical Network Video Technologies (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Industrial PoE Switch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Optical Network Video Technologies (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Industrial PoE Switch Products Offered

10.24.5 Optical Network Video Technologies (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Industrial PoE Switch Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Industrial PoE Switch Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Industrial PoE Switch Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Industrial PoE Switch Distributors

12.3 Industrial PoE Switch Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”