Door Exit Hardware Market Report: Production Capacity And Consumption Analysis By Regions And Country Wise Forecast Report 2021-2027 | Acorn Fire & Security, Advanced Electronics, Aritech

The report titled Global Door Exit Hardware Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Door Exit Hardware market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Door Exit Hardware market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Door Exit Hardware market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Door Exit Hardware market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Door Exit Hardware report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Door Exit Hardware report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Door Exit Hardware market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Door Exit Hardware market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Door Exit Hardware market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Door Exit Hardware market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Door Exit Hardware market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Acorn Fire & Security, Advanced Electronics, Aritech, Briton, C-Tec, Commander, Cooper & Menvier, Cooper Fulleon, Cranford Controls, Fike, Fireco, Gent, Global Fire Equipment, Grosvenor Technology, Hyfire (Sterling), JSB

Market Segmentation by Product:

Rim Exit Devices

Vertical Rod/Cable Devices

Mortise Exit Devices

Alarmed Exit Devices

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online

Offline



The Door Exit Hardware Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Door Exit Hardware market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Door Exit Hardware market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Door Exit Hardware market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Door Exit Hardware industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Door Exit Hardware market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Door Exit Hardware market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Door Exit Hardware market?

Table of Contents:

1 Door Exit Hardware Market Overview

1.1 Door Exit Hardware Product Overview

1.2 Door Exit Hardware Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Rim Exit Devices

1.2.2 Vertical Rod/Cable Devices

1.2.3 Mortise Exit Devices

1.2.4 Alarmed Exit Devices

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Door Exit Hardware Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Door Exit Hardware Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Door Exit Hardware Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Door Exit Hardware Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Door Exit Hardware Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Door Exit Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Door Exit Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Door Exit Hardware Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Door Exit Hardware Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Door Exit Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Door Exit Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Door Exit Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Door Exit Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Door Exit Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Door Exit Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Door Exit Hardware Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Door Exit Hardware Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Door Exit Hardware Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Door Exit Hardware Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Door Exit Hardware Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Door Exit Hardware Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Door Exit Hardware Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Door Exit Hardware Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Door Exit Hardware as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Door Exit Hardware Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Door Exit Hardware Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Door Exit Hardware Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Door Exit Hardware Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Door Exit Hardware Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Door Exit Hardware Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Door Exit Hardware Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Door Exit Hardware Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Door Exit Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Door Exit Hardware Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Door Exit Hardware Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Door Exit Hardware Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Door Exit Hardware by Sales Channel

4.1 Door Exit Hardware Market Segment by Sales Channel

4.1.1 Online

4.1.2 Offline

4.2 Global Door Exit Hardware Market Size by Sales Channel

4.2.1 Global Door Exit Hardware Market Size Overview by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Door Exit Hardware Historic Market Size Review by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Door Exit Hardware Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Door Exit Hardware Sales Breakdown in Value, by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Door Exit Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Door Exit Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Door Exit Hardware Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Door Exit Hardware Sales Breakdown in Value, by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Door Exit Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Sales Channel

4.3.1 North America Door Exit Hardware Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Door Exit Hardware Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Door Exit Hardware Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Door Exit Hardware Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Door Exit Hardware Sales Breakdown by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5 North America Door Exit Hardware by Country

5.1 North America Door Exit Hardware Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Door Exit Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Door Exit Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Door Exit Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Door Exit Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Door Exit Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Door Exit Hardware by Country

6.1 Europe Door Exit Hardware Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Door Exit Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Door Exit Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Door Exit Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Door Exit Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Door Exit Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Door Exit Hardware by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Door Exit Hardware Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Door Exit Hardware Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Door Exit Hardware Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Door Exit Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Door Exit Hardware Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Door Exit Hardware Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Door Exit Hardware by Country

8.1 Latin America Door Exit Hardware Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Door Exit Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Door Exit Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Door Exit Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Door Exit Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Door Exit Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Door Exit Hardware by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Door Exit Hardware Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Door Exit Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Door Exit Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Door Exit Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Door Exit Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Door Exit Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Door Exit Hardware Business

10.1 Acorn Fire & Security

10.1.1 Acorn Fire & Security Corporation Information

10.1.2 Acorn Fire & Security Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Acorn Fire & Security Door Exit Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Acorn Fire & Security Door Exit Hardware Products Offered

10.1.5 Acorn Fire & Security Recent Development

10.2 Advanced Electronics

10.2.1 Advanced Electronics Corporation Information

10.2.2 Advanced Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Advanced Electronics Door Exit Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Advanced Electronics Door Exit Hardware Products Offered

10.2.5 Advanced Electronics Recent Development

10.3 Aritech

10.3.1 Aritech Corporation Information

10.3.2 Aritech Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Aritech Door Exit Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Aritech Door Exit Hardware Products Offered

10.3.5 Aritech Recent Development

10.4 Briton

10.4.1 Briton Corporation Information

10.4.2 Briton Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Briton Door Exit Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Briton Door Exit Hardware Products Offered

10.4.5 Briton Recent Development

10.5 C-Tec

10.5.1 C-Tec Corporation Information

10.5.2 C-Tec Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 C-Tec Door Exit Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 C-Tec Door Exit Hardware Products Offered

10.5.5 C-Tec Recent Development

10.6 Commander

10.6.1 Commander Corporation Information

10.6.2 Commander Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Commander Door Exit Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Commander Door Exit Hardware Products Offered

10.6.5 Commander Recent Development

10.7 Cooper & Menvier

10.7.1 Cooper & Menvier Corporation Information

10.7.2 Cooper & Menvier Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Cooper & Menvier Door Exit Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Cooper & Menvier Door Exit Hardware Products Offered

10.7.5 Cooper & Menvier Recent Development

10.8 Cooper Fulleon

10.8.1 Cooper Fulleon Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cooper Fulleon Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Cooper Fulleon Door Exit Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Cooper Fulleon Door Exit Hardware Products Offered

10.8.5 Cooper Fulleon Recent Development

10.9 Cranford Controls

10.9.1 Cranford Controls Corporation Information

10.9.2 Cranford Controls Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Cranford Controls Door Exit Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Cranford Controls Door Exit Hardware Products Offered

10.9.5 Cranford Controls Recent Development

10.10 Fike

10.10.1 Fike Corporation Information

10.10.2 Fike Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Fike Door Exit Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Fike Door Exit Hardware Products Offered

10.10.5 Fike Recent Development

10.11 Fireco

10.11.1 Fireco Corporation Information

10.11.2 Fireco Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Fireco Door Exit Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Fireco Door Exit Hardware Products Offered

10.11.5 Fireco Recent Development

10.12 Gent

10.12.1 Gent Corporation Information

10.12.2 Gent Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Gent Door Exit Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Gent Door Exit Hardware Products Offered

10.12.5 Gent Recent Development

10.13 Global Fire Equipment

10.13.1 Global Fire Equipment Corporation Information

10.13.2 Global Fire Equipment Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Global Fire Equipment Door Exit Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Global Fire Equipment Door Exit Hardware Products Offered

10.13.5 Global Fire Equipment Recent Development

10.14 Grosvenor Technology

10.14.1 Grosvenor Technology Corporation Information

10.14.2 Grosvenor Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Grosvenor Technology Door Exit Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Grosvenor Technology Door Exit Hardware Products Offered

10.14.5 Grosvenor Technology Recent Development

10.15 Hyfire (Sterling)

10.15.1 Hyfire (Sterling) Corporation Information

10.15.2 Hyfire (Sterling) Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Hyfire (Sterling) Door Exit Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Hyfire (Sterling) Door Exit Hardware Products Offered

10.15.5 Hyfire (Sterling) Recent Development

10.16 JSB

10.16.1 JSB Corporation Information

10.16.2 JSB Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 JSB Door Exit Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 JSB Door Exit Hardware Products Offered

10.16.5 JSB Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Door Exit Hardware Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Door Exit Hardware Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Door Exit Hardware Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Door Exit Hardware Distributors

12.3 Door Exit Hardware Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

