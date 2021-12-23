Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Intuitive Surgical, Microport, Stryker

“

The report titled Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Intuitive Surgical, Microport, Stryker, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, MedStar Health, Shandong Weigao Surgical Robot, Borns Medical Robotics Inc., JIN SHAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., SS Innovations China Co., Ltd, Easyaploon

Market Segmentation by Product:

Robotic-assisted Radical Prostatectomy (the golden standard)

Robotic-assisted Partial nephrectomy

Robotic-assisted Nephrectomy

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others



The Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery market?

Table of Contents:

1 Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Market Overview

1.1 Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Product Overview

1.2 Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Robotic-assisted Radical Prostatectomy (the golden standard)

1.2.2 Robotic-assisted Partial nephrectomy

1.2.3 Robotic-assisted Nephrectomy

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery by Application

4.1 Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospitals

4.1.2 Ambulatory Surgical Center

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery by Country

5.1 North America Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery by Country

6.1 Europe Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery by Country

8.1 Latin America Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Business

10.1 Intuitive Surgical

10.1.1 Intuitive Surgical Corporation Information

10.1.2 Intuitive Surgical Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Intuitive Surgical Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Intuitive Surgical Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Products Offered

10.1.5 Intuitive Surgical Recent Development

10.2 Microport

10.2.1 Microport Corporation Information

10.2.2 Microport Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Microport Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Microport Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Products Offered

10.2.5 Microport Recent Development

10.3 Stryker

10.3.1 Stryker Corporation Information

10.3.2 Stryker Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Stryker Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Stryker Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Products Offered

10.3.5 Stryker Recent Development

10.4 Medtronic

10.4.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

10.4.2 Medtronic Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Medtronic Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Medtronic Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Products Offered

10.4.5 Medtronic Recent Development

10.5 Johnson & Johnson

10.5.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

10.5.2 Johnson & Johnson Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Johnson & Johnson Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Johnson & Johnson Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Products Offered

10.5.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

10.6 MedStar Health

10.6.1 MedStar Health Corporation Information

10.6.2 MedStar Health Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 MedStar Health Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 MedStar Health Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Products Offered

10.6.5 MedStar Health Recent Development

10.7 Shandong Weigao Surgical Robot

10.7.1 Shandong Weigao Surgical Robot Corporation Information

10.7.2 Shandong Weigao Surgical Robot Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Shandong Weigao Surgical Robot Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Shandong Weigao Surgical Robot Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Products Offered

10.7.5 Shandong Weigao Surgical Robot Recent Development

10.8 Borns Medical Robotics Inc.

10.8.1 Borns Medical Robotics Inc. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Borns Medical Robotics Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Borns Medical Robotics Inc. Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Borns Medical Robotics Inc. Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Products Offered

10.8.5 Borns Medical Robotics Inc. Recent Development

10.9 JIN SHAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

10.9.1 JIN SHAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Corporation Information

10.9.2 JIN SHAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 JIN SHAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 JIN SHAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Products Offered

10.9.5 JIN SHAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Recent Development

10.10 SS Innovations China Co., Ltd

10.10.1 SS Innovations China Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.10.2 SS Innovations China Co., Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 SS Innovations China Co., Ltd Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 SS Innovations China Co., Ltd Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Products Offered

10.10.5 SS Innovations China Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.11 Easyaploon

10.11.1 Easyaploon Corporation Information

10.11.2 Easyaploon Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Easyaploon Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Easyaploon Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Products Offered

10.11.5 Easyaploon Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Distributors

12.3 Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

