Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Atlantis Computing, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems

Definition:

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, or VDI, refers to the process of running a user desktop inside a virtual machine that lives on a server in the datacentre. It is a powerful form of desktop virtualization as it enables fully personalized desktops for each user with all the security as well as simplicity of centralized management. Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) allows customers to streamline management and costs by centralizing and consolidating the desktops while providing end-users mobility and the freedom to access virtual desktops anytime, from anywhere, on any device.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Drivers:

Increased Adoption of Bring Your Own Device (Byod)

Increasing Demand for Workplace Flexibility

Increasing Adoptability of Cloud Technology in End-User Segment



Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Trends:

Windows Virtual Desktop Reshapes DaaS Market

VDI Trends Toward Mobile Devices



Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Growth Opportunities:

Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Increasing Adoption of Desktop As a Service

Cost Reduction of I.T. Infrastructure



As the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market is becoming increasingly competitive, it has become imperative for businesses to keep a constant watch on their competitor strategies and other changing trends in the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure market.



Major Highlights of Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Dynamics

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Factor Analysis

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2020)

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure by Type (New software licenses, Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Government, Retail & Scm, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing & Automotive), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, SMEâ€™s)

Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Region

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure – Manufacturers/Players Analysis

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2020-2026)

……………..

Chapter Nine: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Continue…..

