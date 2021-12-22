Procurement Outsourcing Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Accenture, GEP, Genpact

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. “Global Procurement Outsourcing Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026” report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans that have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence-based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitors’ market position, customers’ needs, and demand-supply changes.

The Procurement Outsourcing Market report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: Accenture Plc (Ireland),GEP (United States),Genpact Ltd. (United States),Wipro Limited (India),Infosys Ltd. (India),HCL Technologies (India),Aquanima (Spain),WNS (India),IBM Corporation (United States),Xchanging (United Kingdom) ,

Definition:

Procurement outsourcing refers to the transfer of specific procurement activities regarding supplier and sourcing management to a third party in order to reduce overall costs and increasing operational efficiency. Rise in spending by the organization for business process automation and growth in the IT sector driving the demand for procurement outsourcing. Further, technological advancement in the procurement outsourcing services and increasing adoption by numerous industry verticals such as BFSI, energy & utilities, healthcare, IT & telecom, professional services, manufacturing, and others expected to drive the demand for procurement outsourcing market over the forecasted period.

Procurement Outsourcing Market Drivers:

Rising Adoption of New IT Solutions

Growing Digitization in Numerous Industries



Procurement Outsourcing Market Trends:

Growing Focus on Business Process Automation

Emphasizing On the Technological Advancement in the Procurement Outsourcing



Procurement Outsourcing Market Growth Opportunities:

Growth in the IT Sector in Emerging Economies

Increasing Demand for Procurement Outsourcing From the Manufacturing and BFSI Industry



Major Highlights of Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Procurement Outsourcing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Procurement Outsourcing Market Dynamics

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Procurement Outsourcing Market Factor Analysis

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Procurement Outsourcing, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2020)

Global Procurement Outsourcing by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Energy & utilities, Healthcare, IT & telecom, Professional services, Manufacturing, Retail, Logistics, Others), Component (Business Process Outsourcing Services (Category Management, Source Management, Procurement Management, Supplier Management, Procure to Pay))

Global Procurement Outsourcing Region

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Global Procurement Outsourcing – Manufacturers/Players Analysis

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Global Procurement Outsourcing, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2020-2026)

……………..

Chapter Nine: Procurement Outsourcing Market Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Continue…..

