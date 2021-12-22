Tracking-as-a-Service Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | DataLogic, Impinj, Infor

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. “Global Tracking-as-a-Service Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026” report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans that have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence-based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitors’ market position, customers’ needs, and demand-supply changes.

The Tracking-as-a-Service Market report covers extensive analysis of the key market players, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include: DataLogic S.P.A (Italy),Impinj Inc. (United States),Infor Co. (United States),Midmark Co. (United States),Mojix Inc. (United States),PCCW Solutions (Hong Kong),Stanley Black and Decker, Inc (United States),Netreo Inc. (United States),Geotab (Canada),Zebra Technologies Corp (United States)

Definition:

Tracking-as-a-service can be outlined as a solution supported by the cloud wherever it helps industries to trace their day-to-day business processes. Industries like retail and producing deliver product daily, wherever the readying of a chase system is important so as to induce acknowledged regarding the delivery of a product or whether or not the inventory has to be updated, so as to stay on this track, industries use tracking-as-a-service for remote observation purposes.

Tracking-as-a-Service Market Drivers:

Growth in Use of Electronic Monitoring for Personal and Professional Work

Growing Demand for Order Tracking for Smoother Operation

Tracking-as-a-Service Market Trends:

Innovation in Technologies Like Employment of Robots in Warehouses and Increasing Adoption of Tracking-As-A-Service Solutions by Retail Sector

Tracking Processes in Logistic Solutions and Compatibility to Inventory Management and Supply Chain Software

Tracking-as-a-Service Market Growth Opportunities:

The rise in Adoption of Internet-of-Things-Based Applications

Increase in Government Regulations to Boost GPS Tracking Across Vehicles



As the Tracking-as-a-Service market is becoming increasingly competitive, it has become imperative for businesses to keep a constant watch on their competitor strategies and other changing trends in the Tracking-as-a-Service market. Scope of Tracking-as-a-Service market intelligence has proliferated to include comprehensive analysis and analytics that can help revamp business models and projections to suit current business requirements.

We help our customers settle on more intelligent choices to accomplish quick business development.

Major Highlights of Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Tracking-as-a-Service Market Overview

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Tracking-as-a-Service Market Dynamics

Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Trends, Restraints & Opportunities

Chapter Four: Tracking-as-a-Service Market Factor Analysis

Supply/Value Chain, Porters Five Forces, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent & Trademark Analysis, Bargain Power

Chapter Five: Global Tracking-as-a-Service, by Market Segmentation and Geography (value, volume**) (2013-2020)

Global Tracking-as-a-Service by Type (Platform-as-a-service (PaaS), Software-as-a-service (SaaS)), Application (Retail, Manufacturing, E-commerce, Consumer electronics, Transportation, Distribution & Delivery, Healthcare, Security, Others), Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), Platform (Indoor, Outdoor)

Global Tracking-as-a-Service Region

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Chapter Six: Global Tracking-as-a-Service – Manufacturers/Players Analysis

Competitive Landscape, Comparative Market Share Analysis (2017-2018), Peer Group Analysis (2018), BCG Matrix, Company Profile, Product/Service Offering Matrix

Chapter Seven: Global Tracking-as-a-Service, by Market Segmentation and Region (value, volume**) (2020-2026)

……………..

Chapter Nine: Tracking-as-a-Service Market Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Continue…..

