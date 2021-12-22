Bitumen Additives Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come

The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Huntsman Corporation (United States), Kao Corporation (Japan), Evonik Industries (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands) , Croda International PLC (United Kingdom) , Arkema Group (France) , DowDuPont (United States), Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands) etc.

Bitumen Additives Market Definition:

Bitumen is a thick liquid mixture obtained for hydrocarbons of petroleum after distillation process. This are generally used to make roads, pavements or do to roofing. Bitumen additives are added to hold the road together as an adhesive agent as well as to decrease the viscosity of Bitumen as Bitumen cannot be used in its raw form alone. The market of Bitumen Additives is expected to rise with increasing expenditure on road construction. But the rising popularity of cemented or concreted roads has been hindrance to the growth of Asphalt-Bitumen roads. Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to remain the biggest market because of large number of construction activities.

The latest edition of this report you will be entitled to receive additional chapter / commentary on latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation. Each of the segment analysis table for forecast period also high % impact on growth.

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the upcoming situation by considering project pipelines of company, long term agreements to derive growth estimates. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Bitumen Additives Market research report include SWOT analysis.

Influencing Trend:

Increasing Capital Expenditure in Driveways and Parking Lots

Challenges:

Harmful Impacts on Environment caused because of Asphalt and Bitumen

Opportunities:

India and Other Emerging Economies in Asia Pacific have increased their Capital Expenditure on Road Construction

Market Growth Drivers:

Rapid Industrialisation and Urbanisation

Rising Investments in road and transport Infrastructure





The Global Bitumen Additives segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Emulsifiers, Adhesion Promoters, Polymeric Modifiers, Anti-strip, Others), Application (Road Construction, Paving, Roofing, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect), Technology (Hot Mix, Cold Mix, Warm Mix)

The regional analysis of Global Bitumen Additives Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2026.



