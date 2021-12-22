Antibiotic Residue Test Kits Market to Predicts Huge Growth by 2026

Antibiotic residues in food of animal origins such as milk, eggs, or meat pose a potential health risk for the consumer. Antibiotics are naturally formed metabolites that come from fungi or bacteria. Substances that do not occur in nature and are produced by modern biotechnology and chemical synthesis are also known as antibiotics. Antibiotics can kill microorganisms or inhibit their growth. In human and veterinary medicine, antibiotics are therefore used as drugs to treat bacterial diseases. Antibiotic residues carry the risk for the safety of the production process and consequently also an economic risk since they inhibit biotechnological production processes with microorganisms such as starter cultures in the dairy industry. Advances in the diagnosis of antibiotic residues have expanded the use of test kits to detect the presence of such residues in food derived from animals. The introduction of antibiotic residue test kits is becoming increasingly important as a food safety measure. Consumers prefer products that have passed the antibiotic residue tests given the role these kits play in ensuring that the food contains the essential antibiotic elements. Over the years antibiotic residue test kits have evolved from simple diagnostic kits to multidisciplinary tests that have made remarkable advances in the detection of residues.

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Thermo Fischer Scientific (United States),DSM (Netherlands),Charm Sciences (United States),Perkin Elmer (BioScientific Corp) (United States),Labtek Services Ltd. (United Kingdom),NEOGEN Food Safety (United States),IDEXX Laboratories (United States),R-Biopharm AG (Germany),Eurofins (Luxembourg),Sciex (United States),DKSH Management Ltd. (Switzerland),Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH (Austria),Biopanda Reagents Ltd. (Ireland).

Market Trend:

Increasing Demand for Products that Have Cleared the Antibiotic Residue Tests

Advanced Technology in the Antibiotic Residue Test Kits Can Control or Inhibit the Microorganism

Market Drivers:

Advancements in Antibiotic Residue Diagnostics

Opportunities:

Antibiotic Residue Test Kits is Predominantly Used in the Food and Beverage Industry

The Global Antibiotic Residue Test Kits Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Sales Channel (Online, Offline), End-Use (Food and Beverage Industry, Veterinary, Independent Laboratory, Others), Test Type (Beta-lactams, Macrolides, Tetracyline, Aminoglycosides, Amphenicols, Siulfonamides)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



