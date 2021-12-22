Circular and Bio-based Materials Market Size by Manufacturers, Regions, And Forecast to 2027 | Huntsman, BASF, DuPont

“

The report titled Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Circular and Bio-based Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Circular and Bio-based Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Huntsman, BASF, DuPont, Covestro, Mitsui Chemicals, Lubrizol, Biobased Technologies, TSE Industries, Rampf Group, Manali Petrochemical, Tosoh, Virent, Anellotech, GEVO, Trellis Earth Products, Braskem, Japan Polypropylene Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), Sumitomo Chemical, Evonik, Arkema, DSM, RadiciGroup

Market Segmentation by Product:

Bio-based Polyurethane

Bio-based Paraxylene

Bio-based Polypropylene

Bio-based Polyamides

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Transportation & Automotive

Textile

Construction

Packaging

Furniture

Electronics & Appliances

Other



The Circular and Bio-based Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Circular and Bio-based Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Circular and Bio-based Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Circular and Bio-based Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Circular and Bio-based Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Circular and Bio-based Materials

1.2 Circular and Bio-based Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Bio-based Polyurethane

1.2.3 Bio-based Paraxylene

1.2.4 Bio-based Polypropylene

1.2.5 Bio-based Polyamides

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Circular and Bio-based Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Transportation & Automotive

1.3.3 Textile

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Packaging

1.3.6 Furniture

1.3.7 Electronics & Appliances

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Circular and Bio-based Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Circular and Bio-based Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Circular and Bio-based Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Circular and Bio-based Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Circular and Bio-based Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Circular and Bio-based Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Circular and Bio-based Materials Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Circular and Bio-based Materials Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Circular and Bio-based Materials Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Circular and Bio-based Materials Production

3.4.1 North America Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Circular and Bio-based Materials Production

3.5.1 Europe Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Circular and Bio-based Materials Production

3.6.1 China Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Circular and Bio-based Materials Production

3.7.1 Japan Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Circular and Bio-based Materials Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Circular and Bio-based Materials Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Circular and Bio-based Materials Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Circular and Bio-based Materials Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Circular and Bio-based Materials Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Huntsman

7.1.1 Huntsman Circular and Bio-based Materials Corporation Information

7.1.2 Huntsman Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Huntsman Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Huntsman Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Huntsman Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Circular and Bio-based Materials Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Portfolio

7.2.3 BASF Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 DuPont

7.3.1 DuPont Circular and Bio-based Materials Corporation Information

7.3.2 DuPont Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Portfolio

7.3.3 DuPont Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Covestro

7.4.1 Covestro Circular and Bio-based Materials Corporation Information

7.4.2 Covestro Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Covestro Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Covestro Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Covestro Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Mitsui Chemicals

7.5.1 Mitsui Chemicals Circular and Bio-based Materials Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mitsui Chemicals Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Mitsui Chemicals Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Mitsui Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Lubrizol

7.6.1 Lubrizol Circular and Bio-based Materials Corporation Information

7.6.2 Lubrizol Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Lubrizol Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Lubrizol Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Lubrizol Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Biobased Technologies

7.7.1 Biobased Technologies Circular and Bio-based Materials Corporation Information

7.7.2 Biobased Technologies Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Biobased Technologies Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Biobased Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Biobased Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 TSE Industries

7.8.1 TSE Industries Circular and Bio-based Materials Corporation Information

7.8.2 TSE Industries Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Portfolio

7.8.3 TSE Industries Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 TSE Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 TSE Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Rampf Group

7.9.1 Rampf Group Circular and Bio-based Materials Corporation Information

7.9.2 Rampf Group Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Rampf Group Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Rampf Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Rampf Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Manali Petrochemical

7.10.1 Manali Petrochemical Circular and Bio-based Materials Corporation Information

7.10.2 Manali Petrochemical Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Manali Petrochemical Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Manali Petrochemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Manali Petrochemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Tosoh

7.11.1 Tosoh Circular and Bio-based Materials Corporation Information

7.11.2 Tosoh Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Tosoh Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Tosoh Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Tosoh Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Virent

7.12.1 Virent Circular and Bio-based Materials Corporation Information

7.12.2 Virent Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Virent Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Virent Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Virent Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Anellotech

7.13.1 Anellotech Circular and Bio-based Materials Corporation Information

7.13.2 Anellotech Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Anellotech Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Anellotech Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Anellotech Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 GEVO

7.14.1 GEVO Circular and Bio-based Materials Corporation Information

7.14.2 GEVO Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Portfolio

7.14.3 GEVO Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 GEVO Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 GEVO Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Trellis Earth Products

7.15.1 Trellis Earth Products Circular and Bio-based Materials Corporation Information

7.15.2 Trellis Earth Products Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Trellis Earth Products Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Trellis Earth Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Trellis Earth Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Braskem

7.16.1 Braskem Circular and Bio-based Materials Corporation Information

7.16.2 Braskem Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Braskem Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Braskem Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Braskem Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Japan Polypropylene Corporation

7.17.1 Japan Polypropylene Corporation Circular and Bio-based Materials Corporation Information

7.17.2 Japan Polypropylene Corporation Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Japan Polypropylene Corporation Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Japan Polypropylene Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Japan Polypropylene Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

7.18.1 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Circular and Bio-based Materials Corporation Information

7.18.2 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Portfolio

7.18.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Sumitomo Chemical

7.19.1 Sumitomo Chemical Circular and Bio-based Materials Corporation Information

7.19.2 Sumitomo Chemical Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Sumitomo Chemical Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Sumitomo Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Evonik

7.20.1 Evonik Circular and Bio-based Materials Corporation Information

7.20.2 Evonik Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Evonik Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Arkema

7.21.1 Arkema Circular and Bio-based Materials Corporation Information

7.21.2 Arkema Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Arkema Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Arkema Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Arkema Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 DSM

7.22.1 DSM Circular and Bio-based Materials Corporation Information

7.22.2 DSM Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Portfolio

7.22.3 DSM Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 DSM Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 DSM Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 RadiciGroup

7.23.1 RadiciGroup Circular and Bio-based Materials Corporation Information

7.23.2 RadiciGroup Circular and Bio-based Materials Product Portfolio

7.23.3 RadiciGroup Circular and Bio-based Materials Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 RadiciGroup Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 RadiciGroup Recent Developments/Updates

8 Circular and Bio-based Materials Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Circular and Bio-based Materials Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Circular and Bio-based Materials

8.4 Circular and Bio-based Materials Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Circular and Bio-based Materials Distributors List

9.3 Circular and Bio-based Materials Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Circular and Bio-based Materials Industry Trends

10.2 Circular and Bio-based Materials Growth Drivers

10.3 Circular and Bio-based Materials Market Challenges

10.4 Circular and Bio-based Materials Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Circular and Bio-based Materials by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Circular and Bio-based Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Circular and Bio-based Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Circular and Bio-based Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Circular and Bio-based Materials Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Circular and Bio-based Materials

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Circular and Bio-based Materials by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Circular and Bio-based Materials by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Circular and Bio-based Materials by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Circular and Bio-based Materials by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Circular and Bio-based Materials by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Circular and Bio-based Materials by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Circular and Bio-based Materials by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Circular and Bio-based Materials by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”