Composite Materials In Transportation Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 | Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Limited

The report titled Global Composite Materials In Transportation Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Composite Materials In Transportation market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Composite Materials In Transportation market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Composite Materials In Transportation market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Composite Materials In Transportation market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Composite Materials In Transportation report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Composite Materials In Transportation report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Composite Materials In Transportation market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Composite Materials In Transportation market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Composite Materials In Transportation market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Composite Materials In Transportation market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Composite Materials In Transportation market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Limited, Solvay, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Gurit Holding AG, Jushi Group, SGL Group, Owens Corning, Royal DSM

Market Segmentation by Product:

Thermoplastic

Thermoset



Market Segmentation by Application:

Railways

Waterways

Roadways

Others



The Composite Materials In Transportation Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Composite Materials In Transportation market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Composite Materials In Transportation market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Composite Materials In Transportation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Composite Materials In Transportation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Composite Materials In Transportation market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Composite Materials In Transportation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Composite Materials In Transportation market?

Table of Contents:

1 Composite Materials In Transportation Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Composite Materials In Transportation

1.2 Composite Materials In Transportation Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Composite Materials In Transportation Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Thermoplastic

1.2.3 Thermoset

1.3 Composite Materials In Transportation Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Composite Materials In Transportation Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Railways

1.3.3 Waterways

1.3.4 Roadways

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Composite Materials In Transportation Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Composite Materials In Transportation Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Composite Materials In Transportation Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Composite Materials In Transportation Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Composite Materials In Transportation Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Composite Materials In Transportation Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Composite Materials In Transportation Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Composite Materials In Transportation Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Composite Materials In Transportation Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Composite Materials In Transportation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Composite Materials In Transportation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Composite Materials In Transportation Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Composite Materials In Transportation Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Composite Materials In Transportation Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Composite Materials In Transportation Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Composite Materials In Transportation Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Composite Materials In Transportation Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Composite Materials In Transportation Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Composite Materials In Transportation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Composite Materials In Transportation Production

3.4.1 North America Composite Materials In Transportation Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Composite Materials In Transportation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Composite Materials In Transportation Production

3.5.1 Europe Composite Materials In Transportation Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Composite Materials In Transportation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Composite Materials In Transportation Production

3.6.1 China Composite Materials In Transportation Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Composite Materials In Transportation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Composite Materials In Transportation Production

3.7.1 Japan Composite Materials In Transportation Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Composite Materials In Transportation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Composite Materials In Transportation Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Composite Materials In Transportation Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Composite Materials In Transportation Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Composite Materials In Transportation Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Composite Materials In Transportation Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Composite Materials In Transportation Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Composite Materials In Transportation Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Composite Materials In Transportation Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Composite Materials In Transportation Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Composite Materials In Transportation Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Composite Materials In Transportation Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Composite Materials In Transportation Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Composite Materials In Transportation Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Hexcel Corporation

7.1.1 Hexcel Corporation Composite Materials In Transportation Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hexcel Corporation Composite Materials In Transportation Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Hexcel Corporation Composite Materials In Transportation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Hexcel Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Hexcel Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Toray Industries Inc.

7.2.1 Toray Industries Inc. Composite Materials In Transportation Corporation Information

7.2.2 Toray Industries Inc. Composite Materials In Transportation Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Toray Industries Inc. Composite Materials In Transportation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Toray Industries Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Toray Industries Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Teijin Limited

7.3.1 Teijin Limited Composite Materials In Transportation Corporation Information

7.3.2 Teijin Limited Composite Materials In Transportation Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Teijin Limited Composite Materials In Transportation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Teijin Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Teijin Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Solvay

7.4.1 Solvay Composite Materials In Transportation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Solvay Composite Materials In Transportation Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Solvay Composite Materials In Transportation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Solvay Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

7.5.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Composite Materials In Transportation Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Composite Materials In Transportation Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Composite Materials In Transportation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Gurit Holding AG

7.6.1 Gurit Holding AG Composite Materials In Transportation Corporation Information

7.6.2 Gurit Holding AG Composite Materials In Transportation Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Gurit Holding AG Composite Materials In Transportation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Gurit Holding AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Gurit Holding AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Jushi Group

7.7.1 Jushi Group Composite Materials In Transportation Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jushi Group Composite Materials In Transportation Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Jushi Group Composite Materials In Transportation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Jushi Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Jushi Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 SGL Group

7.8.1 SGL Group Composite Materials In Transportation Corporation Information

7.8.2 SGL Group Composite Materials In Transportation Product Portfolio

7.8.3 SGL Group Composite Materials In Transportation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 SGL Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SGL Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Owens Corning

7.9.1 Owens Corning Composite Materials In Transportation Corporation Information

7.9.2 Owens Corning Composite Materials In Transportation Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Owens Corning Composite Materials In Transportation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Owens Corning Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Owens Corning Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Royal DSM

7.10.1 Royal DSM Composite Materials In Transportation Corporation Information

7.10.2 Royal DSM Composite Materials In Transportation Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Royal DSM Composite Materials In Transportation Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Royal DSM Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Royal DSM Recent Developments/Updates

8 Composite Materials In Transportation Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Composite Materials In Transportation Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Composite Materials In Transportation

8.4 Composite Materials In Transportation Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Composite Materials In Transportation Distributors List

9.3 Composite Materials In Transportation Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Composite Materials In Transportation Industry Trends

10.2 Composite Materials In Transportation Growth Drivers

10.3 Composite Materials In Transportation Market Challenges

10.4 Composite Materials In Transportation Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Composite Materials In Transportation by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Composite Materials In Transportation Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Composite Materials In Transportation Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Composite Materials In Transportation Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Composite Materials In Transportation Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Composite Materials In Transportation

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Composite Materials In Transportation by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Composite Materials In Transportation by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Composite Materials In Transportation by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Composite Materials In Transportation by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Composite Materials In Transportation by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Composite Materials In Transportation by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Composite Materials In Transportation by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Composite Materials In Transportation by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

