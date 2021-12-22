R717 Refrigerant Market Size 2021, End-User Segment To Showcase Significant Growth Up To 2027 | Danfoss Group, The Linde Group, Aditya Air Products

“

The report titled Global R717 Refrigerant Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global R717 Refrigerant market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global R717 Refrigerant market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global R717 Refrigerant market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global R717 Refrigerant market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The R717 Refrigerant report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the R717 Refrigerant report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global R717 Refrigerant market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global R717 Refrigerant market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global R717 Refrigerant market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global R717 Refrigerant market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global R717 Refrigerant market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Danfoss Group, The Linde Group, Aditya Air Products, Dehon Group, National Refrigerants, Jai Maruti Gas Cylinders, Brooktherm Refrigeration, Sinochem Group, Engas Australasia, Harp International, Tazzetti, A-Gas International, Hychill Australia

Market Segmentation by Product:

R717 > 99.5%

R717 > 99.9%

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial Refrigeration

Heavy Commercial Refrigeration

Transport Refrigeration

Other



The R717 Refrigerant Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global R717 Refrigerant market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global R717 Refrigerant market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the R717 Refrigerant market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in R717 Refrigerant industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global R717 Refrigerant market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global R717 Refrigerant market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global R717 Refrigerant market?

Table of Contents:

1 R717 Refrigerant Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of R717 Refrigerant

1.2 R717 Refrigerant Segment by Content

1.2.1 Global R717 Refrigerant Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Content 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 R717 > 99.5%

1.2.3 R717 > 99.9%

1.2.4 Other

1.3 R717 Refrigerant Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global R717 Refrigerant Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Industrial Refrigeration

1.3.3 Heavy Commercial Refrigeration

1.3.4 Transport Refrigeration

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global R717 Refrigerant Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global R717 Refrigerant Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global R717 Refrigerant Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global R717 Refrigerant Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America R717 Refrigerant Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe R717 Refrigerant Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China R717 Refrigerant Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan R717 Refrigerant Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global R717 Refrigerant Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global R717 Refrigerant Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 R717 Refrigerant Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global R717 Refrigerant Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers R717 Refrigerant Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 R717 Refrigerant Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 R717 Refrigerant Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest R717 Refrigerant Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of R717 Refrigerant Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global R717 Refrigerant Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global R717 Refrigerant Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America R717 Refrigerant Production

3.4.1 North America R717 Refrigerant Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America R717 Refrigerant Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe R717 Refrigerant Production

3.5.1 Europe R717 Refrigerant Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe R717 Refrigerant Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China R717 Refrigerant Production

3.6.1 China R717 Refrigerant Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China R717 Refrigerant Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan R717 Refrigerant Production

3.7.1 Japan R717 Refrigerant Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan R717 Refrigerant Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global R717 Refrigerant Consumption by Region

4.1 Global R717 Refrigerant Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global R717 Refrigerant Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global R717 Refrigerant Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America R717 Refrigerant Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe R717 Refrigerant Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific R717 Refrigerant Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America R717 Refrigerant Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Content

5.1 Global R717 Refrigerant Production Market Share by Content (2016-2021)

5.2 Global R717 Refrigerant Revenue Market Share by Content (2016-2021)

5.3 Global R717 Refrigerant Price by Content (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global R717 Refrigerant Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global R717 Refrigerant Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Danfoss Group

7.1.1 Danfoss Group R717 Refrigerant Corporation Information

7.1.2 Danfoss Group R717 Refrigerant Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Danfoss Group R717 Refrigerant Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Danfoss Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Danfoss Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 The Linde Group

7.2.1 The Linde Group R717 Refrigerant Corporation Information

7.2.2 The Linde Group R717 Refrigerant Product Portfolio

7.2.3 The Linde Group R717 Refrigerant Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 The Linde Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 The Linde Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Aditya Air Products

7.3.1 Aditya Air Products R717 Refrigerant Corporation Information

7.3.2 Aditya Air Products R717 Refrigerant Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Aditya Air Products R717 Refrigerant Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Aditya Air Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Aditya Air Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Dehon Group

7.4.1 Dehon Group R717 Refrigerant Corporation Information

7.4.2 Dehon Group R717 Refrigerant Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Dehon Group R717 Refrigerant Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Dehon Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Dehon Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 National Refrigerants

7.5.1 National Refrigerants R717 Refrigerant Corporation Information

7.5.2 National Refrigerants R717 Refrigerant Product Portfolio

7.5.3 National Refrigerants R717 Refrigerant Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 National Refrigerants Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 National Refrigerants Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Jai Maruti Gas Cylinders

7.6.1 Jai Maruti Gas Cylinders R717 Refrigerant Corporation Information

7.6.2 Jai Maruti Gas Cylinders R717 Refrigerant Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Jai Maruti Gas Cylinders R717 Refrigerant Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Jai Maruti Gas Cylinders Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Jai Maruti Gas Cylinders Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Brooktherm Refrigeration

7.7.1 Brooktherm Refrigeration R717 Refrigerant Corporation Information

7.7.2 Brooktherm Refrigeration R717 Refrigerant Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Brooktherm Refrigeration R717 Refrigerant Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Brooktherm Refrigeration Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Brooktherm Refrigeration Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sinochem Group

7.8.1 Sinochem Group R717 Refrigerant Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sinochem Group R717 Refrigerant Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sinochem Group R717 Refrigerant Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sinochem Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sinochem Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Engas Australasia

7.9.1 Engas Australasia R717 Refrigerant Corporation Information

7.9.2 Engas Australasia R717 Refrigerant Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Engas Australasia R717 Refrigerant Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Engas Australasia Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Engas Australasia Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Harp International

7.10.1 Harp International R717 Refrigerant Corporation Information

7.10.2 Harp International R717 Refrigerant Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Harp International R717 Refrigerant Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Harp International Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Harp International Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Tazzetti

7.11.1 Tazzetti R717 Refrigerant Corporation Information

7.11.2 Tazzetti R717 Refrigerant Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Tazzetti R717 Refrigerant Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Tazzetti Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Tazzetti Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 A-Gas International

7.12.1 A-Gas International R717 Refrigerant Corporation Information

7.12.2 A-Gas International R717 Refrigerant Product Portfolio

7.12.3 A-Gas International R717 Refrigerant Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 A-Gas International Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 A-Gas International Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Hychill Australia

7.13.1 Hychill Australia R717 Refrigerant Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hychill Australia R717 Refrigerant Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Hychill Australia R717 Refrigerant Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Hychill Australia Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Hychill Australia Recent Developments/Updates

8 R717 Refrigerant Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 R717 Refrigerant Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of R717 Refrigerant

8.4 R717 Refrigerant Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 R717 Refrigerant Distributors List

9.3 R717 Refrigerant Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 R717 Refrigerant Industry Trends

10.2 R717 Refrigerant Growth Drivers

10.3 R717 Refrigerant Market Challenges

10.4 R717 Refrigerant Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of R717 Refrigerant by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America R717 Refrigerant Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe R717 Refrigerant Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China R717 Refrigerant Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan R717 Refrigerant Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of R717 Refrigerant

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of R717 Refrigerant by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of R717 Refrigerant by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of R717 Refrigerant by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of R717 Refrigerant by Country

13 Forecast by Content and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Content (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of R717 Refrigerant by Content (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of R717 Refrigerant by Content (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of R717 Refrigerant by Content (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of R717 Refrigerant by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

